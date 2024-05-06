BIG ASS FANS PUTS SAFETY FIRST WITH PATENTED STABILIZING TECHNOLOGY FOR HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS WEEK

Introducing Haiku® Coastal: the world's first and only salt-, sand-, and storm-resistant fan designed to endure the most extreme coastal conditions.

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Hurricane Preparedness Week, Big Ass Fans wants to help residents protect themselves against the salt, sand, and storms that threaten coastal homes. That's why we made the Haiku® Coastal — a first-of-its-kind, marine-grade ceiling fan tested against more extreme conditions than any fan ever.

Engineered with patented stabilizer technology, we guarantee Haiku Coastal won't break apart in a storm – no matter how intense. And even if it does, its one-of-a-kind airfoil retention system prevents fan blades from being propelled if broken. All of which reduces the risk of flying or falling debris during even the most extreme windstorms and creates safer, more secure outdoor spaces for you and your home.

With a sleek, modern design, the Haiku Coastal fan is a nearly unbreakable piece of art. And we can prove it:

Haiku Coastal survived hurricane-force winds (163 mph) during performance durability testing.

Haiku Coastal's IP56 rating indicates superior protection against solids and liquids. Its corrosion-resistant hardware and sealed electronics, LED, and canopy keep water on the outside.

Haiku Coastal is marine-grade, salt-spray tested, and showed zero signs of corrosion after 1,000+ hours of intense salt exposure.

"For 25 years, we have proudly led innovation in industrial and residential fans," said Ken Walma, the Chief Executive Officer at Big Ass Fans. "We have developed a product with a unique promise unmatched by any other fan company: exceptional performance and unparalleled durability in the most extreme environments on Earth, be it windy, wet, or wild."

Offered in both matted black and matted white, the Haiku Coastal is now available for purchase. For more information about the product, please visit the Big Ass Fans website or bit.ly/haikucoastal to view the product page.

