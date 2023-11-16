BIG AUTO ACCIDENT ATTORNEYS ANNOUNCES NIC EDGSON AS MANAGING ATTORNEY/CEO

Growing law firm launches major marketing campaign and is hiring

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Auto Accident Attorneys, an Arizona-based law firm with a national team of top car and truck accident co-counseling attorneys, is pleased to announce Nic Edgson in the position of managing attorney, CEO. Though headquartered in Phoenix, Big Auto Accident Attorneys accepts auto accident cases from anywhere in the U.S. and has the resources and organization to maximize litigation and settlement recovery for truck- and auto-related personal injury victims.

Edgson said there has been a whirlwind of activity at Big Auto Accident Attorneys since he began with the firm in June, including launching a major marketing campaign. "We have started a unique digital campaign highlighting the resources our firm has, and clients are eager to get us involved in their cases. A lot of work has gone into building the foundation to onboard our clients to provide the best representation we can right from the start. We've hired paralegals, intake and client service specialists, built relationships with top attorneys and co-counsel firms throughout the country, and have a growing team that is ready to help. All of this hard work is to ensure we can properly represent our clients to get the service they deserve," Edgson said.

As a result of over a decade of hard work in the legal field, Edgson was recognized as a Top 40 Under 40 attorney by The National Trial Lawyers, a professional organization composed of top trial lawyers around the country. He also was selected as a member in the Top 10 Trucking, Top 25 Brain Injury, and Top 25 Motor Vehicle attorneys by the Trial Lawyers Association.

Big Auto Accident Attorneys' firm is growing quickly. Edgson is actively looking to add the best talent in Arizona to his team. In return, he's committed to helping new hires achieve the career they desire. New hires can expect a unique opportunity to take a big step in their career where they will feel supported, valued and paid for the value they bring this team. As a former college and professional football player, Edgson is passionate about building a strong team. "We want what's best for the client. The best client service, the best case value, the best representation and the best results. And this only happens through great teamwork," he said.

Edgson cited the book "Fireproof: A Five-Step Model to Take Your Law Firm from Unpredictable to Wildly Profitable," by Mike Morse and John Nachazel, as pivotal and foundational for his business strategy.

Edgson is a believer in building strong client relationships. "Typically, we get involved at one of the hardest times in our client's life. They are hurt, confused and often dealing with an attorney for the first time. Our experience and compassion allow our team to build strong bonds with our clients. Our team is built to handle the stress, chaos and confusion of the injury recovery process … so that our clients can focus on getting better."

Community is another important word to Edgson. Big Auto is focused on giving back to the communities they serve. "As we succeed and grow, so can our involvement in the communities we live in. We look for opportunities to share our time, talents and resources with the communities we serve."

Edgson has been an Arizona-licensed lawyer for more than a decade, spending most of his legal career working for Lerner and Rowe and Ryley Carlock & Applewhite. He has represented thousands of clients and recovered more than $50 million fighting for compensation for their injuries and medical bills.

Edgson has benefited from many mentors throughout his career. "I learned from a close friend to appreciate the mentors you have in life, both good and bad. Some of my best mentors didn't even know they were mentoring me. Learning and improving each day has helped put me in a position to grow Big Auto with our team." Even more than mentors, Edgson credits his wife, Katie, and their five sons, ages 12 to 2, for their unconditional love and support. He said he could not enjoy the success of Big Auto without it.

About Big Auto Accident Attorneys: Big Auto Accident Attorneys is a law firm that co-counsels with experienced auto accident and truck accident lawyers across the country. Their national team can handle cases across the U.S., and with Big Auto, the team has the resources to help maximize recovery.

