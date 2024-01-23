Big Baking News: Tillamook® Launches Brick Cream Cheese, made with EXTRA Cream¹

News provided by

Tillamook County Creamery Association

23 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Shoppers will soon have another extraordinary choice in their cream cheese brick selection

TILLAMOOK, Ore., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Have you, like many bakers, stood in front of the cold case at your local grocer and stared indecisively at a sea of cream cheese? Looking…for…something else? Tillamook sees you (aren't you cold?). Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) is pleased to announce your soon-to-be favorite Brick Cream Cheese. We have created a creamy cream cheese brick like no other – as in, we added more milkfat by weight (derived from cream) than required for cream cheese, resulting in an extra creamy, extraordinary, cream cheese.

The new Tillamook Brick Cream Cheese has extraordinary real cream cheese flavor, delivering a balance of sweet cream and tangy flavor without gums or preservatives. Which is good, because Americans enjoy their cream cheese: consuming just under 3 pounds per person each year.2 Bakers and cream cheese enthusiasts alike will find the new Tillamook Brick Cream Cheese decadent, rich, and velvety-smooth, perfect for baking or cooking, whether making a Cranberry Cream Pie or a 3 Cheese Artichoke Dip.

"Tillamook consumers have been asking for a brick cream cheese for a long time! Historically, there hasn't been much variety and the shelf was ripe for a premium, extra creamy, Brick Cream Cheese," said Stephanie Carson, Senior Director of Category Growth, TCCA. "Tillamook Brick Cream Cheese is made with the highest quality ingredients. In our opinion, this cream cheese, like all our products, tastes better because it's made better, whether you're adding it to a soup, baking a cheesecake, or spreading on a bagel."

The new Tillamook Brick Cream Cheese joins the brand's award-winning Cream Cheese Spreads portfolio which boasts five bold flavors: Original, Seriously Strawberry, Very Veggie, Chive & Onion and Jalapeño Honey. And not to brag, but the Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads are the fastest-growing soft cream cheeses in the country, out-pacing Philadelphia®, Kite Hill®, and private-label brands.3

Tillamook Brick Cream Cheese is available across the country at Target, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway and many other grocery stores. Find it at a store near you at Tillamook.com/where-to-buy and learn more at Tillamook.com

About Tillamook County Creamery Association  
Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook's® internationally recognized, award-winning cheese, as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, sour cream and frozen meals, are made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com

1 Contains more milkfat by weight (derived from cream) than required for cream cheese.
2 Statista, January 2023
3 % sales increase, Soft Cream Cheese, Brands >$10K in sales, Total US, Latest 52 Weeks ending 2-26-23, IRI POS.

SOURCE Tillamook County Creamery Association

