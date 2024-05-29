Big Baller Brand Wheels: First-Ever Celebrity Wheels

Big Baller Brand launches the first-ever celebrity wheels: Big Baller Brand Wheels! Post this

The wheels are currently available for sale at Discounted Wheel Warehouse, one of the largest online retailers of wheels and tires. Discounted Wheel Warehouse offers over 850 wheel and tire brands at competitive prices. Online customers can provide their vehicle information or fitment details to purchase the wheels that are the perfect fit for them and use its industry-leading wheel visualizer to define their style. On the website customers can pair their BBB wheels with correspondingly fitting tires, including Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, and other brands. The BBB wheel lineup will roll out to other online and physical retailers in the coming weeks.

Quality Wheels Comes First

LaVar Ball, father of Lonzo, LiAngelo, and LaMelo, insisted on developing premium high-end wheels. "I didn't want to make something boring or like everyone else on the market. We wanted something unique. These are the wheels we put on our own cars, so we could only go with the best."

The wheels are manufactured by Global Tire Distributors, which has over three decades in the aftermarket wheel and tire space. All wheels were designed and handpicked by the Ball Family and built with the highest quality materials. GTD's Sean Niamat explains, "Instead of slapping on custom hub caps, we leveraged our relationships and built our wheels from scratch. Our cost to produce these wheels are higher than other brands' final price – quality comes first. We spent millions on R&D."

Customers can navigate the full catalog at bigballerbrandwheels.com.

Wholesale Program

Global Tire Distributors, one of the largest wheel and tire distributors in Southern California, will open a wholesale program to partner with distributors and retailers who would like to carry the wheels.

