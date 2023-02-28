Big Band Software Announces Launch to Build a Better Software Holding Company for the B2B SaaS Market

The company aims to deploy up to $100 million to create value-driven options for growth minded organizations

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Band Software, a B2B SaaS software holding company committed to the harmonization of capital, culture and team, announces its launch today. At a time when larger software companies are retrenching, Big Band Software, in partnership with ParkerGale and Talisman Capital Partners, is launching an aggressive plan to build a better software holding company.

Founded by industry veterans Chris Reedy, Jason Heath and Kevin McArdle, Big Band's approach to acquisitions is putting customers and teams first. Big Band innovates for what's next while staying true to what's worked well and at the same time keeping company culture strong and customers happy.

"In many ways we're trying to do the opposite of what traditional private equity would do. We want to buy great companies and own them as long as we can," said Kevin McArdle, CEO and cofounder of Big Band Software. "It's really important to note that all our businesses will have their own CEO, culture, and independence. That doesn't sound novel, but in fact it is for smaller businesses in holding companies."

Big Band is focused on acquiring smaller B2B SaaS businesses and continuing to grow them for long-term profitability. The company is looking specifically for companies that have high customer retention, showcase profitable growth and have revenue from one to ten million.

"Our team has a passion to partner with small business owners who have created a successful company that they want to sell but also want to stay committed to their company that they have put their blood, sweat and tears into," said Chris Reedy, head of acquisitions and cofounder of Big Band Software. "This includes making sure their customers and employees will be well taken care of, which is exactly why we started Big Band."

For more information on Big Band Software, or if you're an entrepreneur looking for an exit opportunity that you can be excited about, please visit: https://bigbandsoftware.com/.

About Big Band Software

Big Band Software is a better software holding company for amazing B2B SaaS companies. With a strong focus on culture and leadership development for the businesses they buy, Big Band Software is a great home for people and software that creates more value for more customers year after year. In 2023, Big Band is buying businesses with $1-10 million in revenue. For more information please visit www.bigbandsoftware.com

