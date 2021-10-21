Big Bang Dueling Piano Bar Reopens in New Location

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Bang dueling piano bar is excited to announce that it has reopened in Columbus! The lively entertainment destination that locals, students and tourists have loved for over 10 years has moved from the Arena District, and is now open in a brand-new location at 1516 N. High Street.

Live, all-request dueling pianos at The Big Bang.

The new location features a live, high-energy dueling pianos entertainment experience unlike anything else in the Columbus area. While dueling pianos are still the focus of the show, owners Sam Leatherwood and Meredyth Muller plan to bring a variety of entertainment to the new location, including karaoke, funky soul dance nights, Ohio State football watch parties and more.

"People are really hungry for great entertainment and the chance to experience live music again, especially after what we've all been through over the last couple of years," says Big Bang owner Meredyth Muller. "I've talked to so many people who have great memories of good times at the Big Bang, and we're excited about bringing that back to the people of Columbus. That's what The Big Bang, and the dueling pianos concept is all about…having good times and creating great memories."

Every Thursday-Saturday, The Big Bang comes to life with high-energy live dueling pianos that keep audiences singing, dancing and laughing all night long. The dueling pianos concept features two grand pianos on stage played by a rotating group of entertainers who combine audience song requests with comedy and audience participation to create a truly unique entertainment experience. Entertainers also take turns on drums, bass, guitar, violin, and horns throughout the night. Audiences can expect to hear almost every genre of music from 80s party anthems, Motown and Country to today's top hits, 00s favorites and 90s jams.

The Big Bang Columbus will feature a full-service bar with happy hour and drink specials nightly, as well as party packages for celebrations such as birthdays, graduations, bachelorette parties and more. The Big Bang is also available as an event space for corporate groups and special events, featuring a unique private mezzanine level that overlooks the action below, and can accommodate groups of up to 100 people.

"The Big Bang is about people from all walks of life getting together to enjoy live music and good fun with their friends," says Muller's business partner, Sam Leatherwood. "Singing, laughing, dancing, and connecting with one another. I know I'm not the only one who has missed that, and it's what makes this opening so exciting. It is time to reconnect."

With locations in Las Vegas and Cleveland, OH, Columbus, OH will be the third Big Bang location to reopen since the pandemic forced all of their locations to temporarily close down in 2020. The Big Bang Columbus is located at 1516 N. High St, Columbus, 43201.

Meredyth Muller - Owner/Operator

Office: (615) 264-5650 | [email protected] | www.thebigbangbar.com | @bigbangcolumbus

