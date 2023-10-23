Big Barker Orthopedic Beds for Big Dogs Announces Giveaway Collaboration with LoveMargot.co at Great Dane National Specialty Show

News provided by

Tenth Avenue Holdings

23 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

Chance to win $370 in prizes takes place online and booths 6 and 7: October 29-November 4 

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Barker, the first dog bed brand clinically proven to improve quality of life in big dogs, will exhibit its award-winning orthopedic beds at Great Dane Club of America National Specialty - Western Division, October 29November 4, 2023 at the Hilton Santa Fe Buffalo Thunder Resort, 20 Buffalo Thunder Trail, Santa Fe, New Mexico. Big Barker is partnering with influencer Sabrina Giardinia (@LoveMargot.co) for a special giveaway, valued at $370 during the show and online. The Great Dane event has no admission fee.  Fans everywhere can enter to win the giveaway online at this link.

Continue Reading
Great Dane Jorge enjoying her Big Barker bed.
"Exhibiting at this show is very important for us as a way to introduce Big Barker to Great Dane enthusiasts," said Natalie Bendinelli, partnership manager at Big Barker, a majority-owned brand of Tenth Avenue Holdings. "I'm a dog mom of a Great Dane (@HelloDanes) myself. Big dogs deserve not only our love but the best products that care for their bodies.

At the Nationals, one of Big Barker's ambassadors, @Love Margot.co, will be showing her Great Dane Jorge (pictured), who will also be at a booth next to Big Barker's booth. She said: "We love our Big Barker bed. It helps Jorge perform her best at the nationals by being able to rest comfortably in the hotel before, during and after the show." Big Barker partners with a host of ambassadors for the brand.

The winner of the giveaway have the chance to receive a Big Barker Bed - Large Headrest or Sleek (valued at $239.00); @LoveMargot.co cropped Great Dane Doodle Drawing Long Sleeved Sweat Shirt   (valued at $60); Great Dane Doodle Sketch Sweatpants (valued at $47.00); and a Great Dane Kitchen Towel Set (valued at $28.00); go here to sign up. For more information on @LoveMargot.co visit Love Margot's website.

Big Barker's mission is to improve the quality of life for big dogs by providing handcrafted, U.S made beds that help to alleviate joint pain and enable dogs of any size to rest comfortably. Big Barker is a recipient of the Fear Free Preferred Product Program designation, a recognition from veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Each bed is handmade at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop, has a 10-year warranty, and a one-year risk-free trial. The Great Dane Club of America was established in 1889 to protect and advance the interest of the breed. 

About Big Barker:
Big Barker, makers of the first dog bed clinically proven and scientifically engineered to improve physical wellness and quality of life for big dogs at every stage of their lives, was founded by Eric Shannon in 2011. Big Barker's mission is to improve the quality of life for big dogs by providing handcrafted, American-made beds that help to alleviate joint pain and enable dogs of any size to rest comfortably. Big Barker is a recipient of the Fear Free Preferred Product Program designation, a recognition from veterinary professionals, pet professionals, animal welfare communities, and pet owners. Each bed is handmade at Big Barker's Pennsylvania workshop; has a 10-year warranty and a one-year risk-free trial. Prices range from $119-$499 and can be upgraded to include KulKote temperature regulation and personalization. Hear testimonials from veterinarian consultants here: https://bigbarker.com/pages/big-barker-veterinarian-consultants. Visit www.bigbarker.com for more information.

About Tenth Avenue Holdings:
Tenth Avenue Holdings, LLC (TAH) is a privately held, diversified holding company that operates and invests in privately and publicly held businesses. It is the parent company of Tenth Avenue Commerce, LLC (TAC). TAH was founded in 2008 to combine the founders' close friendships with a shared desire to build an entity with enduring value. The company's passion is for long-term value creation rooted in relationships with founders and operators. TAH's current portfolio of private holdings and brands includes Big Barker, Bronx Brewery, Brook and York, Caulipower, E- Garderobe, EQL by Kerrits, Eve's Addiction, FaceVase, fromyouflowers.com, H.Bloom, Horsemen's Pride, Jolly Pets, Kerrits, Kitty Kasas, Lula's Garden, Oughton, PackIt, sendflowers.com, The Gift Basket Store, Tusco Products, Under Your Skin. For more information about Tenth Avenue Holdings, visit www.tenave.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jennifer A. Maguire
[email protected]

Diane Stefani
[email protected]

SOURCE Tenth Avenue Holdings

