Big Blade Introduces Modular Snow Removal Platform Ahead of National Hardware Show 2026

Wider clearing surface and ergonomic design help homeowners and contractors remove snow and debris faster with less strain, Booth # 1665

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blade, a next-generation snow removal platform, is set to debut at the National Hardware Show 2026, introducing a more efficient approach to clearing driveways and walkways during winter conditions.

Traditional snow shovels often require repetitive lifting and inefficient pushing, leading to unnecessary strain and slower progress. Big Blade addresses this by incorporating a wider clearing surface and ergonomic design that allows users to move more snow with each pass while reducing physical effort, and maintaining a more comfortable posture.

"Millions of people deal with snow removal every winter, yet the tools haven't evolved much," said Kevin Murray, Founder of Big Blade. "We wanted to create something that clears snow faster, reduces strain, and improves the overall experience."

Beyond snow removal, Big Blade is built as a modular platform, with planned attachments such as broom, rake, and squeegee accessories that extend its functionality across multiple seasonal use cases. This approach positions the product as more than a single-purpose tool, offering long-term, year round value for homeowners and professionals alike.

Attendees of the National Hardware Show 2026 can see Big Blade in action at Booth #1665, where the team will showcase its performance and discuss retail and distribution opportunities.

Big Blade is supported by Ideal Strategic Partners, a venture development firm focused on helping innovative consumer products reach scalable growth. ISP works closely with founders to develop retail-ready positioning and bring differentiated products to market.

"Big Blade takes a familiar category and meaningfully improves the user experience," said Scott Moffat, Founder of Ideal Strategic Partners. "Our role is helping products like this stand out in retail and connect with what customers are actually looking for."

National Hardware Show Booth: #1665

About Big Blade

Big Blade is a modular snow removal platform designed to improve efficiency and reduce physical strain during winter maintenance. Built with a wider clearing surface and ergonomic design, it helps users remove snow faster while opening the door for future multi-season attachments.

Media Contact:

Sales Team | [email protected] | 203-293-6316

https://buybigblade.com/

SOURCE Big Blade