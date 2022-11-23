Big Blockers Bharat Citadel (B3C) enters partnership with Peak Blockchain

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blockers Bharat Citadel (B3C) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a marketing research partnership with Peak Blockchain .

Officially launched in October 2022 , the new Indian Citadel is a free co-working space for BSV blockchain developers, builders, entrepreneurs, and technology enthusiasts. Members can find mentorship or resources and even the way to build their start-up businesses. The partnership with Peak Blockchain provides an opportunity to extend the Citadel's reach even further by making use of its extensive analytical and research tools.

Peak Blockchain is a leading provider of market intelligence and strategic advisory services to the global blockchain industry. This includes investment banking, financial services, institutional and retail investors, as well as blockchain start-ups and enterprise companies.

Peak Blockchain provides advisory services to businesses looking to enter the blockchain ecosystem, including those with ICOs or STOs in mind.

Parimal Priyadarshi, Co-Founder of the Citadel said: "I am delighted to have Peak Blockchain as our partner. The level of analytical expertise that Sumit and his team offer is unmatched."

"Currently, the market is going through the typical FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) phase that accompanies corrections, however, seasoned players focus on utility whilst the majority panics."

"With Peak Blockchain on board, we will attempt to conduct a proper market study on blockchain use cases specific to India so that it allows us to efficiently market the obvious strengths of the BSV blockchain to developers and users alike."

Sumit Goswami, Managing Director of Peak Blockchain said: "We're thrilled to be partnering up with Big Blockers Bharat Citadel (B3C) to help with their growth in users and simultaneously increase the adoption of Bitcoin SV,"

"This is a huge step for us and together, we hope to make an impact that will change the way people think about digital currencies in India! It's important that we help users and businesses make informed decisions about which blockchain network they use, and Bitcoin SV is a great option for users and businesses looking for stable, decentralised data storage."

"It's highly parallelised design makes it well-suited to meet the demands of commercial infrastructure. B3C with the aim of sharing ideas and collaborating to build on each other's work, we are excited to be part of a community of innovators who share our passion for solving problems with blockchain technology."

About Big Blockers Bharat:

A blockchain protocol set in stone!

Big Blockers Bharat believe in a single scalable, global, single shared public ledger.

Because big blocks scale and permit economics of scale. Because protocols need to be frozen before utility development really takes off. Decentralisation is not possible if a small group of developers hold the power to change the basic protocol anytime they wish.

Lightning Sharks on behalf of Big Blockers Bharat

Key contact: Haris Khan

Email: [email protected]

Mobile: +44 (0) 7503 581 563

