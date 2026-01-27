Big Blue Seafood & Grill Opens in Midtown Manhattan, Introducing a New Seafood & Grill Destination

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Seafood & Grill officially opens its doors in Midtown Manhattan, introducing a new seafood and grill concept from the hospitality group behind Empire Steakhouse and Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant.

Located at 55 West 44th Street, Big Blue Seafood & Grill offers a menu centered on fresh, high-quality seafood and expertly prepared grilled favorites, all served in a warm, inviting setting just steps from Bryant Park and the Theater District.

"We're very happy to share this next chapter with our guests," said owner Jack Sinanaj, along with his brothers Russ and Jeff Sinanaj. "From Empire Steakhouse to Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant, and now Big Blue Seafood & Grill, our focus has always been on great food, genuine hospitality, and creating places people want to return to."

Designed for both business and leisure dining, Big Blue Seafood & Grill offers a Power Lunch menu tailored for Midtown professionals, as well as a Pre-Theater menu ideal for guests heading to evening performances, providing a refined yet efficient dining experience without compromising quality.

Blending coastal-inspired cuisine with the energy of New York City, Big Blue Seafood & Grill is now open and welcoming guests for lunch, dinner, and casual gatherings.

Location: 55 West 44th Street, New York, NY

Owners: Jack, Russ, and Jeff Sinanaj

SOURCE Big Blue Seafood and Grill