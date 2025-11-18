Big Blue Swim School Splashes into Cherry Hill with Olympian-Designed Swim Program

State-of-the-Art Facility and Olympian-Designed Curriculum Aim to Make Every Child a Confident Swimmer

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation's fastest-growing swim school franchises, is bringing its Olympian-backed swim curriculum to Cherry Hill, NJ, with the opening of its newest school at 2100 NJ-38, Suite 6A. Conveniently located next to Cherry Hill Mall, the new pool will officially open on Monday, Dec. 1, marking the fourth Big Blue Swim School in the Greater Philadelphia Area and the fifth location in New Jersey.

To celebrate the occasion with the local community, Big Blue Swim School in Cherry Hill will host a VIP event on Nov. 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., featuring facility tours and a multitude of fun activities for kids and families. The pool's official grand opening will follow on Dec. 1.

Olympic silver medalist Kristy Kowal, along with Erica and Keith Kowal, a local husband-and-wife team and multi-site operators, are bringing Big Blue Swim School to Cherry Hill with a mission to help every child thrive in the water. The Kowals' three schools, in Paoli, Fairless Hills, and now Cherry Hill, serve swimmers of all abilities, including children with sensory needs, autism, and developmental differences, through partnerships like Swim Angelfish, the industry standard in adaptive swim instruction.

Erica, a longtime special education teacher in North Philadelphia, draws on her decades of experience to ensure the program is inclusive, patient, and supportive. She and Keith were inspired to focus on individualized instruction after enrolling their oldest son in a local swim program and realizing how important it is to meet each child where they are.

Why Cherry Hill: Cherry Hill was a natural choice for Big Blue Swim School. The area needed a modern, purpose-built facility that is easily accessible for families, can accommodate multiple children learning at the same time, and delivers measurable progress and results. For many parts of downtown Philadelphia, Big Blue Cherry Hill will be the closest dedicated swim school, filling a meaningful gap for parents seeking high-quality instruction for their children.

"As a parent and an educator, I know how important it is for children to feel supported as they learn and grow," said Erica. "Keith and I realized there needed to be a place here locally where kids could learn at their own pace, gain confidence, and genuinely enjoy being in the water. Bringing Big Blue to Cherry Hill allows us to create that environment and share our passion for swimming with even more families in the community."

Big Blue Swim School Cherry Hill offers weekly, year-round swim lessons for children as young as three months, with classes lasting 30 to 45 minutes, seven days a week. Built on a results-driven, distance-based curriculum developed by elite swimmers, the school ensures children make measurable progress while gaining essential swimming skills in a structured and supportive environment.

Instructors are highly trained and dedicated to helping each child build confidence and lifelong skills in the water. Every lesson is tailored to the individual swimmer, delivering real results rather than just feel-good experiences. Families also benefit from thoughtful amenities such as private changing rooms, a spacious viewing area, and Big Blue's custom technology platform, which makes scheduling, tracking progress, and managing lessons seamless.

"After recently celebrating our milestone of 50 open locations, we're thrilled to bring Big Blue Swim School to Cherry Hill," says Chris DeJong, Founder and President of Big Blue Swim School. "It's especially meaningful when an Olympic medalist joins the team, because it shows they recognize the care we put into our curriculum, facilities, and instructors, and how we help children build confidence and lifelong skills in the water."

For more information about Big Blue Swim School Cherry Hill, including class schedules, enrollment, and grand opening specials, call (856) 460-2356 or visit https://bigblueswimschool.com/locations/new-jersey/cherry-hill.

About Big Blue Swim School

Big Blue Swim School offers an unparalleled swim lesson experience made easier and more effective by dedicated instructors, proprietary curriculum developed by professional swimmers, and family-friendly facilities. Big Blue creates and celebrates Big Moments in the pool which lead to kids learning they can achieve anything in life. Founded in 2009 by national champion swimmer Chris DeJong, Big Blue now has more than 50 pools and counting across the U.S. To learn more visit www.BigBlueSwimSchool.com.

Contact: Logan Ruby | Fishman PR | [email protected] | (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Big Blue Swim School