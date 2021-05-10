Big, Bold and Boutique: Market Valuation Services Announces Rebrand

HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Valuation Services (MVS), a boutique appraisal management company (AMC) based in Atlanta, Georgia, launched the company's complete rebranding with a new logo, tagline and website on Monday.

Highlighting trailblazers and masters of their crafts, the revamped MVS brand speaks to the company's 20 years of industry experience and in-depth expertise. It is visually dynamic and versatile, pairing bright colors with strong graphic elements.

In terms of design, the new logo blends elements of classical serif and sleek sans serif typefaces. Together, they combine the ideals of the traditional real estate industry with a forward-thinking approach in one unified design.

The company's tagline, "Value, Delivered.," reflects the integrity and expertise MVS brings to the industry. As a customer service-driven AMC, they cultivate connections with top appraisers to deliver on commitments to lending partners. The commitment to follow through extends throughout the company to deliver value directly to customers.

An updated website, mvsdelivers.com, offers a streamlined user experience. It features dedicated resources and content tailored to lenders and appraisers, allowing visitors to quickly locate pertinent information. Whether visitors want to learn more about available services, speak to a team member, join the company's all-star appraiser panel or access real estate industry resources, the site provides a seamless digital experience.

MVS was founded in 2010 by former appraisers with decades of experience. Through the years, they grew from a small appraisal shop to a nationwide AMC — without losing their personalized approach. This rebrand reflects how MVS comes equipped with the tools, customer service and industry know-how to elevate the residential real estate valuation process.

M. Ryan Moore, the company's chief strategy officer, said the new brand is an opportunity to better align MVS' look with its core values: Customer service, streamlined process and high-quality value.

"This is especially important now, as the real estate industry is currently experiencing historically low rates and unprecedented loan volume," he explained. "At MVS, we continue to rise to the challenge and provide our customers across the country with personalized, professional service."

To view the new MVS brand, or for additional information, visit mvsdelivers.com.

About Market Valuation Services

MVS is a leading national appraisal management company with a boutique feel. Founded in 2010 by former appraisers, MVS understands the real estate industry from the inside out. With headquarters in Cumming, Georgia, MVS provides appraisal management services nationwide. Services include full process management, compliance and liability protection, dispute resolution and vendor management. For more information, visit mvsdelivers.com.



