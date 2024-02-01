Big Brain Ushers In a New Era: AI Bot Creation with No Coding Skills Required

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era reminiscent of the early days of website development, the AI industry is experiencing a gold rush moment. However, this booming market has remained largely inaccessible to the average individual without coding expertise. Today, Big Brain is proud to announce a revolutionary solution that democratizes AI bot creation: a user-friendly platform that empowers anyone to create, analyze, and monetize AI bots on any messaging channel in mere minutes, without the need for extensive programming knowledge or hiring an engineering team.

This innovative platform is set to transform the AI landscape, offering unprecedented access and opportunities for individuals and businesses alike. "Yesterday, non-coders could not create an AI bot that texts their customers. Today, with Big Brain, they can create and monetize that bot in minutes," said CEO Nikhil Arun. "We're breaking down the barriers that have limited AI development to a niche group of skilled programmers."

The Big Brain Platform is intuitive and user-friendly, designed with the needs of non-technical users in mind. It offers a range of customizable templates and tools that simplify the bot creation, monetization and management processes, allowing users to focus on the creative aspects of AI bot development.

"Our vision is to open up the AI space, much like what WordPress did for website creation, making it accessible, manageable, and enjoyable for everyone," added Arun. "By empowering a broader audience to participate in AI development, we're not just simplifying technology; we're enriching it with a multitude of voices and ideas."

Big Brain invites everyone, regardless of their coding background, to experience the future of AI bot creation. Join us in this exciting journey and unleash your creative potential at big-brain.ai

About Big Brain

Big Brain is a pioneering AI technology company focused on democratizing AI bot creation. Its innovative platform enables users, regardless of their coding expertise, to easily create, manage, and monetize AI bots capable of engaging users across multiple channels. Big Brain is dedicated to breaking down barriers in AI technology, enabling Anyone to create Any Ai, Anywhere.

Contact

Jessica Bock

Chief Marketing Officer

Big Brain

[email protected]

big-brain.ai

SOURCE Big Brain AI