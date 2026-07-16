Big Brand Tire & Service Announces Strategic Acquisition of Belle Tire

Creates one of the nation's largest independent tire and automotive service platforms with over $1.5 billion in revenue

MOORPARK, Calif., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brand Tire & Service ("Big Brand"), one of the largest and fastest-growing providers of non-discretionary automotive services in the United States, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Belle Tire, the Midwest's premier tire and automotive service provider. The transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Founded in 1922, Belle Tire is one of the most respected companies in the industry, delivering exceptional customer service across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois. Its trusted brand, talented workforce, and deep regional presence make Belle Tire an ideal addition to Big Brand's growing national platform.

The acquisition of Belle Tire propels Big Brand past $1.5 billion in revenue, cementing its position as one of the nation's leading tire and automotive service businesses. Together, the companies will build on a shared commitment to superior customer service and industry-leading employee satisfaction. Big Brand has consistently partnered with the country's top operators, like Belle Tire, to support their growth and unlock their full potential. Central to that approach is deep investment in the frontline team and in EDGE Intelligence, Big Brand's proprietary AI operating system that removes friction for frontline employees, enabling them to deliver better customer experiences, increase their earning potential, and accelerate growth.

"Belle Tire has built an exceptional business centered on its people, its customers, and the communities it serves," said Joe Buscaglia, Chief Executive Officer of Big Brand. "We have tremendous respect for the Belle Tire team and the culture they have created over the past century. We are excited to welcome them to the Big Brand family and to build on their remarkable legacy as we continue creating the nation's leading independent tire and automotive service platform."

"This is an extraordinary moment for Belle Tire and for everyone who has helped build this company into what it is today," said Don Barnes III, President of Belle Tire. "In Big Brand, we found a partner that shares our values and has built its success on a people-first mentality – an approach that will continue to empower our frontline team and further elevate the experience we deliver to our customers. Together, we will be even better positioned to grow, invest in our people, and continue serving our neighbors and communities with the same culture that has always set us apart."

Since partnering with Percheron Capital in 2021, Big Brand has achieved transformational growth through industry-leading organic performance, a high-velocity programmatic M&A engine, and strategic scale acquisitions. Big Brand is supported by Percheron AI Ops, Percheron Capital's in-house applied AI engineering team, whose mission is to build the future of America's frontline service providers through proprietary, production-grade AI systems – built alongside frontline team members – that set the industry standard for employee satisfaction, customer experience, and growth.

Evercore Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to Big Brand, and Jefferies acted as exclusive financial advisor to Belle Tire.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service is one of the largest and fastest-growing providers of non-discretionary automotive services in the United States. Powered by its proprietary EDGE Intelligence operating system, Big Brand offers a seamless one-stop shop for tires and vehicle maintenance. Founded in 1969, the company has become the acquirer of choice in the industry and a national leader recognized for superior customer service and best-in-industry employee satisfaction. For more information, please visit www.bigbrandtire.com.

About Belle Tire

Belle Tire is one of the most iconic tire and automotive service businesses in the country. With a comprehensive selection of tires and automotive services, Belle Tire offers customers a trusted, one-stop destination for vehicle care. Founded in 1922, the company has spent more than a century building its reputation as a regional leader, recognized for outstanding customer service and quality workmanship. For more information, please visit www.belletire.com.

About Percheron Capital

Percheron Capital is the largest private equity firm focused on essential services – the businesses that keep America running. With over $8 billion in assets under management and an in-house forward-deployed AI engineering capability, Percheron partners with exceptional founders and teams to build category-defining essential services businesses. For more information, please visit www.percheron.com or www.percheron.ai.

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SOURCE Big Brand Tire & Service