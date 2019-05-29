Big Brands Build Subscription Boxes
Bulu, Inc. partners with Clorox, Crayola and Scotts Miracle-Gro to present on how and why some of the world's largest brands are launching Subscription Boxes
May 29, 2019, 05:30 ET
NEW ORLEANS, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bulu, Inc. in partnership with Vikram Sarma, Senior Director of Marketing at Clorox Company, Warren Schorr, Vice President of Business Development and Global Licensing at Crayola and Lance Melnichenko, Brand Manager, Direct to Consumer at Scotts Miracle-Gro, present on the reasons many of the world's largest brands should be interested in launching Subscription Boxes. The panel presentation, moderated by Bulu CEO, Paul Jarrett will serve as the closing keynote at SubSummit, a three-day conference devoted to connecting and growing the Subscription Box industry.
During the panel, the brand representatives will discuss how Subscription Boxes serve as a marketing vehicle that contributes to their overall innovation and e-commerce strategy. Together, they will explore how subscription programs impact customer relationships, their thoughts on the future of the Subscription Box industry and advice for other large brands interested in launching a box.
"The Bulu team is committed to pioneering the Subscription Box industry and staying one step ahead for our partners. We believe that by inviting them to share their experiences on stage, we will provide insight into how Subscription Boxes are making their mark for brands who traditionally launch their products in bricks and mortar settings. The panel will showcase how Subscription Boxes are becoming a staple program in the overall e-commerce strategy for the worlds best-known brands," said Jarrett.
The panel titled, Big Brands Build Boxes, will take place from 11:35 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. on Friday, May 31st at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. As Subscription Box champions, Bulu is thrilled to feature their partners on stage this Friday.
About Paul Jarrett
Paul Jarrett is a Subscription Box Champion, Midwest entrepreneur, and Co-Founder and CEO of Bulu. After a decade working on ad campaigns for Lowe's and Nike, Paul joined Complete Nutrition and got a taste of startup life. In 2012, Paul co-founded and launched Bulu Box with his wife, Stephanie Jarrett. On PaulJarrett.com, Paul shares the unfiltered truth about his entrepreneurial experiences, leadership, self-awareness and Subscription Box best practices.
About Bulu, Inc.
Bulu, Inc. creates private label Subscription Box solutions for big brands. Created in 2011 and launched in 2012, Bulu Box was one of the first Subscription Boxes and continues to pioneer the industry. The Bulu, Inc. team works with big brand companies executing full or à la carte "Private Label Subscription Box Solutions™" while also operating its own Bulu Box subscriptions. Bulu, Inc. is the Subscription Box Champion working with partners to Win. Win. Win. Find more at www.BuluBox.com/Press
