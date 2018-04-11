Big Brands Use SteelHouse Innovation Hub To Fight Marketer FOMO

"Today's advertising landscape poses a challenge to every marketer and media buyer coordinating campaigns across fragmented digital channels," said Mike Blacker, VP of Strategic Business Development at The Trade Desk, a global, independent demand side platform and long-time partner of SteelHouse. "SteelHouse is one of our most aggressive partners in terms of experimenting with new sources of inventory and building out omni-channel capabilities to help marketers reach their audiences throughout the entire customer journey."

In addition to helping brands find new ways to optimize performance, the Innovation Hub rapidly tests and builds new capabilities into the SteelHouse Advertising Suite, a self-service platform that automatically optimizes spend across all channels. Many of SteelHouse's capabilities are video centric and started as betas, including the recently announced Connected TV (CTV) offering.

Last year, SteelHouse ran Connected TV and Programmatic Audio (audio, display, and video) with Pandora and Spotify. They landed big wins for brands like Taft, who saw 10x increase on ROAS with Facebook Collections. They also ran Content Discovery, Native, and Facebook and Instagram video beta campaigns for brands including Sperry, eCampus, EVO, Vanity Planet, and Green Chef. These same brands also served CTV ads totaling 437,264 impressions with a 92.7% ad completion rate.

"The advertising industry is always changing so we love that SteelHouse helps us stay on top of the latest formats and channels," said Geoff White, Director of Growth Marketing at Green Chef (recently acquired by Hello Fresh). "The betas are an easy way to get an edge against competitors who aren't able to mobilize around new opportunities as quickly. We're repeat testers and the program has helped us add strong-performing channels like CTV to our mix."

Through SteelHouse's API integrations and deep channel partnerships, including Facebook and Instagram, they streamline the testing process from development criteria to beta execution. They deliver scalable best practices to their customers and the market through published co-branded case studies.

"Innovation is now the currency of competitive advantage within ad tech. We set up the Innovation Hub to be an incubator for new ad formats and channels, and an accelerator for onboarding new partners. The ad ecosystem moves fast, and we want SteelHouse customers to be at the forefront," said Natalie Serota, SVP of Business Development & Innovation at SteelHouse. "Advertisers are actively choosing to consolidate partners to manage across multiple digital channels, and we're simplifying that path by testing and iterating before releasing new features into the marketplace."

The SteelHouse Innovation Hub is constantly expanding beta opportunities. To stay on the edge of innovation with your advertising strategy, visit www.steelhouse.com/beta.

About SteelHouse

SteelHouse is an AI-driven, self-service advertising software company for brands of all sizes. The SteelHouse Advertising Suite provides marketers with everything they need to build their own ads then launch retargeting and prospecting campaigns through display, mobile, native, connected TV, and social media. Our solutions give advertisers total transparency and complete control over their campaigns – all with the fastest go-live in the industry. SteelHouse has more than 700 customers including brands like Virgin America, TUMI, Staples, Beachbody, and others.

