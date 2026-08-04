Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Google Collaborate to Empower Youth Voices through Mentorship

Tech company joins call for mentoring as infrastructure, supporting access and opportunity to mentoring experiences for young people across the country

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, announces a new collaboration with Google to expand its capacity to deliver life-changing mentorship at scale.

Support from Google will bolster BBBSA's efforts to embed mentorship as essential infrastructure in communities across the country, helping to advance economic mobility, health and wellbeing and workforce readiness for generations to come.

Research consistently demonstrates that quality mentoring relationships improve educational outcomes, boost career confidence and earnings potential, reduce involvement in risky behaviors and strengthen communities. With more than 10 million young people in the U.S. lacking access to a mentor, partnerships between nonprofit organizations and corporations are vital to scaling solutions that work.

BBBSA's own data shows that mentored youth are more likely to become engaged citizens and to graduate high school with a plan, pursuing higher education or meaningful careers.

"Google's support and collaboration reflect a shared belief in mentorship as essential societal infrastructure," said Artis Stevens, president & CEO of BBBSA. "By strengthening our operational foundation and programmatic reach, Google is helping to ensure more young people have access to positive adult relationships that build confidence, open doors to opportunity, and drive long-term economic and social mobility."

Google's contribution will fund improvements to optimize technology systems, data and tools to accelerate workflows and make high quality, long-lasting matches between mentors and youth. Google's support will also help BBBSA elevate research, expand public dialogue and support policies that encourage mentorship and volunteerism.

"Mentorship is one of the most effective ways to empower the next generation," said Utaukwa Allen, global head of economic and community development for the office of strategic partnerships at Google. "By supporting BBBSA, Google is helping to facilitate meaningful human connection and creating real-world opportunities for young people to develop their skills and voices."

The partnership will also support youth career exploration and readiness through Big Brothers Big Sisters Little Reporters Bureau, an innovative program that provides aspiring young journalists and storytellers with hands-on media experience, professional mentorship and opportunities to tell their own stories in their communities and on national stages. YouTube will also provide the strategic platform and educational support for the program.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org.

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America