Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Announces 2026 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees

Leaders in sports, media, entertainment and business honored for championing the power of mentorship

TAMPA, Fla., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, announced the 2026 inductees to its Alumni Hall of Fame.

The BBBSA Alumni Hall of Fame honors former mentors ("Bigs") and mentees ("Littles"), volunteers and advocates who exemplify the transformative power of human connection and champion the lifelong impact of mentorship, significantly impacting their communities and the BBBSA organization.

The 2026 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees

The BBBSA Alumni Hall of Fame Class of 2026 members include (in alphabetical order):

Arlen "GRIFF" Griffin — comedian, on-air personality, philanthropist and author, Alumni Little

Arthur M. Blank — owner and chairman Blank Family of Businesses, Alumni Big

Jericka Duncan — national correspondent and anchor, CBS Weekend News, Alumni Big

Jihaad Campbell — NFL linebacker, Philadelphia Eagles, Alumni Big

Megan Colligan — entertainment executive, Alumni Big

Mike Carrel — BBBSA board chair and president & CEO, AtriCure, Inc., Alumni Big

Tyler Booker — NFL offensive guard, Dallas Cowboys, Alumni Big

"Our Hall of Fame members experienced mentorship that shaped their lives and, in turn, became leaders, changemakers and advocates – demonstrating the lifelong ripple effect of Big Brothers Big Sisters relationships," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "These inductees have achieved remarkable success in their fields, while uplifting others and creating opportunities for future generations. We are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and their impact on communities nationwide."

BBBSA recognized the honorees on Wednesday, June 17, during its National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia. Award-winning actress, producer and director Naturi Naughton-Lewis served as emcee of the celebration. A three-time NAACP Image Award winner, Naughton-Lewis is widely recognized for her decade-long portrayal of Tasha St. Patrick in the global hit television franchises "Power and Power Book II: Ghost." Her extensive career spans television, film, music and Broadway, with notable roles in "Notorious", "Fame" and ABC's "Queens."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org.

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America