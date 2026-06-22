Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Honors 2026 Bigs and Littles of the Year

Exceptional volunteers and youth recognized for their resilience, leadership and life-changing relationships

TAMPA, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization in the United States, announced the recipients of the 2026 Big and Little of the Year awards during the organization's annual National Conference in Atlanta, Georgia on June 18.

Selected from thousands of mentoring matches across the country, the 2026 honorees exemplify the transformative impact of one-to-one mentorship and the power of consistent, supportive relationships.

The 2026 Bigs and Littles of the Year

The 2026 BBBSA Bigs and Littles of the Year are:

Jaleesa (Big) and Jaime (Little) from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

Jaime and Jaleesa's match began during a difficult period in Jaime's life following the traumatic loss of her father. Seeking additional support for her daughter, Jaime's mother enrolled her in Big Brothers Big Sisters, which matched her with Jaleesa. Over the years, their relationship has evolved into a deep sisterhood rooted in trust, encouragement, and shared growth.

"Jaleesa is literally my big sister," Jaime shared. "She has always been there. She's always been a constant."

Jaleesa's mentorship helped Jaime navigate her grief and inspired her to discover new experiences and pursue ambitious goals for her future. Jaime now plans to attend Indiana University to study astronomy and accounting with aspirations of becoming an astronaut. She credits her Big Sister and the BBBSA organization with helping open doors to internships, professional mentorship opportunities and personal growth.

"What I would say to Jaleesa to thank her for her time with me is that I couldn't really express it into words," Jaime said. "Her presence alone just makes me happy."

For Jaleesa, becoming a Big Sister was deeply personal. Raised by a single mother and surrounded by supportive adults who helped shape her own childhood, she wanted to provide that same sense of stability and encouragement to another young person.

"I wanted to be someone that she could turn to and trust," Jaleesa said. "I think we've really grown together."

Matt (Big) and Sterling (Little) from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area matched Matt and Sterling when Sterling was just eight years old. Shortly after they met Sterling was diagnosed with leukemia, dramatically reshaping the early days of their relationship. Throughout hospital stays, treatments and recovery, Matt remained a steady presence in Sterling's life.

"When I was first diagnosed with leukemia, Matt would always come visit and hang out and play games with me in the hospital," Sterling said. "It felt like I had a buddy there with me."

Playing video games in hospital rooms, talking through life's challenges and learning to play baseball together, the two built a bond grounded in consistency, trust and friendship. Years later, their story had a full circle moment when Matt underwent brain surgery and Sterling was able to support him through the experience.

"It was really sweet to see how he wanted to care for me," Matt said. "I'm really proud for both of us to be out on the other side."

Over nearly a decade together as Big and Little, Matt and Sterling have supported one another through milestones, hardships and personal growth.

Sterling says the relationship helped him build confidence, strengthen his social skills and become the person he is today.

"One word I would use to describe Matt is longevity," Sterling said. "He's always been there for me."

Matt encourages others considering mentorship to simply take the first step.

"Mentorship doesn't mean always having the right answer," Matt said. "It just means showing up."

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America presents these prestigious awards annually to celebrate outstanding mentoring matches that embody the organization's mission. These two pairs join a distinguished legacy of Bigs and Littles whose stories demonstrate how consistent, caring relationships can overcome profound challenges and open pathways to brighter futures for both youth and the adults who mentor them

"The mentoring relationships showcased in our Bigs and Littles of the Year represent the very best of our mission," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Jaleesa, Jaime, Matt and Sterling show us that mentorship is the power of one caring adult showing up with unwavering belief and commitment to empowering young people. Their stories remind us of the importance of expanding access to these life-changing connections so every young person can experience the joy, hope and possibility that comes from knowing someone is truly in their corner."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states.

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America