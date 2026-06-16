Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Expands National Partnership to Advance Youth Mentoring

Multi-year UPS partnership creates 25,000 mentoring moments

TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2026 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the nation's preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization, today announced an expansion and extension of its partnership with United Parcel Service (UPS) to provide equitable access to careers and opportunities for youth in the workforce. The expanded commitment will create 25,000 meaningful mentoring moments for youth through direct UPS workplace experiences and broader career exposure events.

The multi-year commitment builds on the success of an initial three-year engagement, which created direct mentoring relationships for hundreds of young people across the country as well as career discovery and readiness programs for thousands of youth via local Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) agencies.

"Over the past three years, UPS has shown what's possible when a company opens its doors and its people to youth, and this expanded partnership means even more opportunities for a young person to discover a skill, a path, or a belief in themselves they didn't know they had," said Artis Stevens, President and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "Together, we're empowering the next generation of leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs, proving the transformational impact of mentorship in society."

The continued partnership with UPS supports BBBSA's Big Futures initiative, a college and career readiness program that equips young people from middle school through age 25 with real-world skills, workplace exposure mentoring relationships and pathways to success. The partnership introduces youth to logistics, operations, technology and entrepreneurship through high-impact UPS experiences, including facility visits, employee-led mentoring sessions and entrepreneurship circles as well as engagements with The UPS Stores and UPS small business customers.

"Extending our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is an investment in young people and the communities they'll help shape," said Nikki Clifton, President of Social Impact and The UPS Foundation. "Together, we're driving economic mobility by helping close the skills gap, expanding access to opportunity and strengthening the talent pipeline that will power the global economy for generations to come."

Local BBBS agencies nationwide are powered by the support of UPS and other corporate sponsors who enable career exploration events and outreach to youth who seek mentorship opportunities.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org.

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America