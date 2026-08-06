Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Announces New Board Leadership

Tony Coles Will Assume Role as Board Chair, Dave Clark as Vice Chair

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the nation's preeminent one-to-one youth mentoring organization, today announced new leadership for its national board of directors. Tony Coles, president of multicultural business and development at iHeartMedia and current board vice chair, has been elected board chair. Dave Clark, CEO of Cast Iron Media and a longtime board member at the local and national level, has been elected board vice chair.

Dave Clark, CEO, Cast Iron Media Tony Coles, President, Multicultural Business and Development, iHeartMedia

The transitions took effect in June, following AtriCure CEO Michael Carrel's four-year tenure as board chair. During that time, Carrel strengthened the board's continuity and succession planning, further positioning it to support BBBSA President Artis Stevens' leadership. Under Stevens, BBBSA has more than doubled annual revenue and expanded major corporate partnerships as it advances its mission to ensure every young person has a plan for their future and a mentor whose impact lasts a lifetime.

"It has been an honor to serve this organization that makes a difference in so many lives, and I'm proud of the governance foundation the board has helped build," said Carrel. "Tony is exactly the right person to lead the board forward as it continues to grow its reach and impact, and I've seen firsthand the thoughtfulness he brings to every conversation about where this organization is headed."

"On behalf of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, I want to thank Mike for his wisdom, dedication, and lasting contributions to our mission.," said Artis Stevens, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. "As we open this next chapter of board leadership, Tony and Dave bring their own deep commitment, strategic insight and lived experience with our mission. These two visionary leaders understand the transformational and lifelong impact of mentoring as well as the organizational scale required to propel our mission forward."

Tony Coles brings 40 years of leadership experience in the media and entertainment industry. He currently serves as the president of multicultural business and development at iHeartMedia, where he leads enterprise-wide strategies that connect brands with America's most diverse audiences. He also serves as president of the Black Information Network (BIN), the nation's first and only 24/7 all-news audio network dedicated to delivering news from the Black perspective through both national and local programming. Throughout his tenure at iHeartMedia, Coles has held several senior leadership roles, helping drive growth, innovation and community engagement across the company's portfolio.

In addition to his previous service as vice chair of the BBBSA board, Coles serves on the boards of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Leadership Foundation, the Radio Advertising Bureau and The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation.

"Mentors shaped the trajectory of my own life, both personally and professionally," said Coles. "I've seen firsthand how mentorship can create brighter futures and stronger communities. I am committed to helping Big Brothers Big Sisters expand that same opportunity so more young people, especially in communities that have historically had less access, can benefit from a caring adult who believes in them."

Dave Clark is a longtime advocate for youth mentorship, having served more than 25 years with Big Brothers Big Sisters, including time as board chair of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Metro Atlanta agency and as a current national board member. A seasoned media and technology executive with more than 25 years of leadership experience across digital advertising, television and streaming, Clark is CEO of Cast Iron Media and former CEO of advertising technology company TripleLift. He previously served as general manager of FreeWheel (a Comcast company), president of The Weather Channel and in executive roles at Fuse TV, Madison Square Garden, Joost and MTV Networks/Viacom.

"As a Big myself, I know firsthand how much mentoring relationships benefit both the mentor and the mentee," said Clark. "There are still thousands of young people on the waitlist for a Big, and that number motivates me. I'm energized to mobilize more champions for mentoring, so fewer young people have to wait for someone to step into that life-changing role."

The new leadership continues BBBSA's momentum under its strategic plan, positioning mentorship as essential infrastructure for youth opportunity, workforce readiness, and community well-being.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bbbs.org.

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of America