Big Brothers Big Sisters of America President and CEO Joins Over 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA), the legacy organization in one-to-one youth mentoring in the United States, joins the growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. As one of over 2,000 CEOs who have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, BBBSA President and CEO Artis Stevens is committing himself and BBBSA to upholding this pledge to create a more equitable workplace community. By signing on to this commitment, BBBSA is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected. The collective of over 2,000 signatories has already shared more than 1,400 best known actions, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative's unified hub, CEOAction.com.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters of America was born out of justice to create more equity for our youth, bringing together diverse communities so all kids can be included for opportunity and a better life," said BBBSA President and CEO Artis Stevens. "I am proud that we are living our values and creating a work environment that is more diverse and inclusive."

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step towards effecting positive change. The coalition of signatories understand that adverse and inclusive workforce facilitates community, but also drives innovation and creativity. A study reported that 85 percent of the participants credit diversity as a key component to fostering innovation. CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered around collaboration and sharing. The steps to drive measurable action, available via CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of open and transparent conversations that cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. By joining the business community to tackle this critical societal issue, we hope to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces in the nonprofit industry.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, BCG, Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, EY, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Procter & Gamble, and PwC. The coalition represents 85 industries, all 50 US States, and millions of employees globally. To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,400 best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so. Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.

Founded in 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the largest and most experienced youth mentoring organization in the United States. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Big Brothers Big Sisters has over 230 local agencies serving more than 5,000 communities across all 50 states. For more information, visit: www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together over 2,000 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

