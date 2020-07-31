Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas Partners with Knomadix to Break Educational Barriers, Stop COVID-Induced Learning Regression, Prepare Youth to Face Upcoming School Year with Confidence

IRVING, Texas, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Dallas (BBBS), the Dallas chapter of the nation's largest donor and volunteer-supported mentoring organization, has partnered with Knomadix, a Dallas-based education platform developer. Through this partnership and donation worth $100,000, Knomadix is providing licenses of its foundational math app, NumberSense, to BBBS to help eliminate the educational gap and further the nonprofit's mission to defend the potential of Littles.

"We are extremely grateful for Knomadix's donation and support, particularly during these challenging pandemic times as we strive to do everything we can to empower our Littles," said Jenny Harper, market president for BBBS. "These licenses will give our Bigs another tool to defend the educational potential of their Little."

Knomadix's technology reimagines the virtual learning experience by solving key problems in education relating to equity and access, teacher overload and student learning regression due to COVID-induced forced school shutdown.

"At Knomadix, we envision a world where each and every human being can maximize their learning potential, without regard to their background and circumstance," said Ramesh Balan, Founder and CEO of Knomadix. "Our first goal is to help address the student learning regression. We are thrilled to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters to assist in their efforts to foster the growth of the next generation."

Knomadix's award-winning app, NumberSense helps children overcome math anxiety, and creates new opportunities to master their math skills. The app provides a way for the Bigs and Littles to play and learn together both inside and outside of the classroom.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Greater Dallas

Big Brothers Big Sisters builds and supports one-to-one relationships to ignite the biggest possible futures for youth. Partnering with parents/guardians, schools, corporations and others in the community, Big Brothers Big Sisters carefully pairs children ("Littles") with screened volunteer mentors ("Bigs") then monitors and supports these one-to-one mentoring matches. Big Brothers Big Sisters has served the Greater Dallas community for 93 years.

About Knomadix

Knomadix transforms how students learn and how educators teach by personalizing active learning. By using AI, rather than human-led one-on-one tutoring, Knomadix levels the playing field and makes high-quality education scalable and more affordable for every student.

