Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities Announces CEO Transition and Celebrates Transformational Leadership of Pat Sukhum

MINNEAPOLIS and ST. PAUL, Minn., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities today announced that Pat Sukhum will conclude his tenure as Chief Executive Officer, marking the close of a transformative and deeply personal chapter in the organization's more than 100-year history. Sukhum will remain fully engaged as CEO until a new leader is appointed later this summer, ensuring continuity and a thoughtful, steady transition.

During Sukhum's tenure, Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities launched a bold, community-led strategic plan centered on trusted relationships, youth-defined pathways to success, and measurable impact. Under his leadership, the organization strengthened its financial position by building reserves to support long-term investment, clarified and embedded shared values rooted in centering youth, belonging, relationships, and innovation, and reversed post-pandemic declines by returning to growth in youth served.

In recognition of this progress, BBBSTC was named Large Agency of the Year in 2023 by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, the first time in the organization's history to receive this national honor.

"Pat arrived at a critical moment for our organization and our community," said Steve Hentges, Chair of the Board of Directors. "He brought optimism, boldness, and joyousness to the role, expanding the reach of our mission by inviting more people and partners to see themselves in this work. He reminded us all that this organization can be as big and impactful as its mission demands."

Reflecting on his time as CEO, Sukhum shared:

"I still pinch myself thinking about how I landed here. This role stretched me in ways I never expected. It taught me that leadership can be more human, more connected, and more joyful than I imagined. I am proud of what we accomplished, but what stays with me most are the relationships. Our staff pour their hearts into this work. Our board members who leaned in. Our partners who believed. And, of course, our Bigs, Littles, and families who trust us with something so important. Leading this mission is one of the greatest honors of my life."

Looking ahead, Sukhum expressed deep confidence in the organization's future:

"What excites me most is the momentum. The foundation is strong. The culture is vibrant. The community is engaged. Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities is positioned for meaningful and sustainable growth, for deepening trusted relationships, and for expanding opportunity so that every young person who wants a mentor can have one. The best chapters of this story are still ahead."

Sukhum will continue to work closely with the Board of Directors to ensure stability, knowledge transfer, and a smooth transition. The Board is overseeing the CEO search process and has engaged Ballinger | Leafblad, a Minnesota-based executive search firm with deep experience partnering with nonprofit and civic organizations, to support a thoughtful and inclusive search.

In the months ahead, Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities will create opportunities to recognize and celebrate Sukhum's leadership alongside the community he helped strengthen. The organization extends its deep appreciation to its volunteers, donors, partners, and supporters for their continued belief in the mission. Together, BBBSTC will carry forward the momentum built during Sukhum's tenure and continue expanding opportunity and impact for young people across the Twin Cities.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities

Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities creates and supports mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. By partnering with families, volunteers, schools, and community organizations, BBBSTC helps young people build confidence, belonging, and pathways to opportunity across the Twin Cities metro area.

Website: www.bigstwincities.org

SOURCE Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Greater Twin Cities