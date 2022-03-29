Big Cat Cables Releases Line of Colored Coaxial Connectors Red, Blue, and Black

A key benefit of these new colored connectors is that they allow for color coordination between devices. They can be used in military blackout conditions where normal reflections are undesired.

"Our new line of colored connectors is the only one of its kind in the USA. Our goal is to bring customers a higher level of customization when ordering WiFi and Datacom solutions. Our unique line of connectors opens up possibilities never thought possible in this market segment." said Katie Runyon, Senior Director.

Big Cat Cables new Colored Coaxial Connectors are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. Big Cat Cables also stocks a large range of other Datacom solutions such as Ethernet, Fiber, Power and HDMI cables.

About Big Cat Cables:

Launched in 2021, Big Cat Cables is a women owned small business. Big Cat Cables is a Distributor of low voltage cables, available for same-day shipping.

