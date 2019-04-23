Big Cinco De Mayo Bash Planned At El Torito

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- El Torito, known throughout California for its history & legacy, is pulling out all the stops to create the most memorable Cinco de Mayo ever.

El Torito's Cinco extravaganza will begin at 8am on Sunday, May 5, with a special "Bottomless Champagne Brunch." For the next six hours there will be a continuous stream of $5 Margaritas, Bloody Marys and Micheladas. Brunch will consist of a Tri-Tip and Ham carving station, Made-to-order omelettes, Waffle station, Taco bar, Hot specialty items, Traditional soups, Salads, Fresh fruit and desserts.

Starting at 2pm there will be Margarita, Beer and Shot specials, Plus $2.50 Steak, Chicken and Carnitas Tacos. Make your plans to celebrate Cinco at El Torito.

Click the link below to download El Torito Cinco de Mayo photos:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/jts1l2tu1sr9he5/AACc0M9132RRpDvs3CJ0INYga?dl=0

ABOUT EL TORITO:

Founded in 1954, El Torito continues to be a pioneer in the California full service Mexican casual dining restaurant segment. El Torito is a destination where relentless hospitality creates memorable experiences. The welcoming Hacienda setting, food you crave and genuine hospitality all make guests feel like they are part of the El Torito family. For more information visit www.eltorito.com.

ABOUT XPERIENCE Restaurant Group (XRG):

Headquartered in Cypress, Calif., Xperience Restaurant Group, XRG is one of the nation's leading operators of casual and fine dining brands. Xperience Restaurant Group, XRG brands include Acapulco, Chevys Fresh Mex, El Torito, El Torito Grill, Las Brisas, Pink Taco, Who Song and Larry's and Sinigual. For more information, please visit www.xperiencerg.com.

