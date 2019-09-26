Big City Moms and The Baby Show Series Merge to Form the Largest Consumer Event Series for New and Expecting Families Across the Country

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Big City Moms and The Baby Show Series have agreed to merge companies, forming the country's largest consumer event series in the expecting and new family space. The partnership will leverage both companies' event platforms, communities, influencer networks, social media reach, and media relationships to give brands more opportunities and a larger audience to showcase their products and services to their target audience.

"We're very excited to join forces with Big City Moms and give our clients access to more geographic regions and also more social media exposure through Big City Moms' digital channels," says John Hurley, owner of The Baby Show Series.

"Big City Moms and The Baby Show Series have always been committed to producing highly relevant, educational, and fun events for our expecting community," says Jeanne Mattei, Director of Event Operations at Big City Moms. "Together, our entities have over 25 years of experience in the industry, so it only made sense to combine our expertise and knowledge in creating bigger and better events for both our community and our brand partners."

The merged entity will produce seven events in 2020 in key geographic markets: New York City (2x), Los Angeles (2x), San Francisco, Dallas, and Miami, reaching thousands of new and expecting families, plus millions more year round across its social media channels. Events will operate under the Biggest Baby Shower Ever and Biggest Family Shower Ever names and will showcase the latest and greatest in all things baby and toddler.

Big City Moms is owned by Sparks, a global experiential agency.

Contact: Samantha Bartfield, samantha@bigcitymoms.com, 781-996-1442

SOURCE Big City Moms