Big City Moms Is Where Parents Go To Know And Back In LA With The Biggest Family Shower, That's Bigger Than Ever!

The one-day event will feature plenty of games and activities for little ones plus the vast Big City Moms show floor which will feature the top brands in the nation and hottest new gear for all parents and kids. The event has everything the signature Biggest Baby Showers have to offer, and so much more!

All attendees receive full access to the show floor, lounges, activities, samples, seminars, lite bites and the chance to win prizes like strollers, carriers, and other products. Additionally, in celebration of the Shower, for the first time ever, Big City Moms is hosting their largest online giveaway yet with incredible prizes including brands such as Moby, Ergobaby, TWELVElittle, Tula and much more for the lucky winner!

During the event, guests can also expect to see highlights and new product launches from major brands. Huggies will be featuring their new Special Delivery Diapers. MOBY will be showcasing the new MOBY MOVE, which has not hit store shelves.

Big City Moms is also welcoming the team from PM Pediatrics of Los Angeles, as a new partner in LA this year. The team will be on site at the Shower to engage with attendees, along with one of their Medical Directors, celebrating the opening of their new location!

Big City Moms has partnered with some of the nation's top influencer and parenting experts who will be present at the event and to interact with attendees.

Additionally, Big City Moms is pleased to announce that Dr. Harvey Karp, CEO + Founder, Happiest Baby, and one of America's most-trusted pediatricians and child development experts will be featured within the hotly anticipated seminar series. The seminars will also include a panel on Maternal Mental Health, where attendees can learn from local experts about health and wellness for mom, baby and family, during pregnancy and postpartum.

Big City Moms (TM) has been a staple in the national parenting circuit for more than 15 years and reaches more than a million people monthly through its offline and online social channels. This is the consecutive 3rd year for The Biggest Family Shower Ever(TM) to take place in downtown Los Angeles.

"We are thrilled to be back again in LA with all of our incredible partners. Through the Big City Moms' Biggest Baby Showers, we want to ensure that parents have all of the resources to start their journey into parenthood and support them every step of the way," said Jessica Leonhardt, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Big City Moms.

ABOUT BIG CITY MOMS

Founded in 2004, Big City Moms ("BCM") has become the nation's largest resource for new and expectant parents and where parents go to know. Through a vibrant online community and signature events, BCM has developed an avid and engaging community of interested parents and top brands in a variety of sectors.

Distilling from the industry's vast assortment of products and personalities, Big City Moms brings together top brands and experts that are well-researched, parent-focused, and on-trend. With each event and each city, BCM curates an unbeatable collection of fun and informative offerings to help orient and educate new parents everywhere.

Featured in major media outlets including Good Morning America, Today, E!, NY1, WNBC, WCBS, Newsday, New York Post, Daily News, Yahoo! Shine, Us, People, Good Day LA and more, Big City Moms is the savvy (and well-researched!) expert every parent needs.

