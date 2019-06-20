Big City Moms Returns To Dallas To Host The Biggest Baby Shower Ever!

The Biggest Baby Shower Ever(TM) is the must-attend event for all expecting and new parents, bringing together the top baby brands from across the country, influencers, and parenting experts in the industry to speak face to face with the city's newest wave of expecting and new parents. Guests can expect to interact Baby Bliss, who is the exclusive retail partner of the event, and learn from brands and companies including Cybex, Uppababy, Peg Perego, Tula, and media partner DFW Child.

Additionally, Big City Moms is pleased to announce that Heather Vance Devers of DFW Child, (the new Executive Editor) will be moderating the educational seminar series throughout the evening. Heather is a mom of two young kids with a background in editorial and fashion with names like Conde Nast and Neiman Marcus under her belt. She has been in the DFW Metroplex since 2001 and currently lives in Frisco.

"I am excited to be a part of The Biggest Baby Shower Ever because as a mom there is so much information out there about what you should be buying & doing for a new baby, Said Heather Vance Devers. "This is the perfect event to combine education and fun for new parents."

The Biggest Baby Shower Ever(TM) has been a staple in the national parenting circuit for more than 14 years and reaches more than a million people monthly through its offline and online social channels. This is the consecutive 3rd year for The Biggest Baby Shower Ever(TM) to take place in Dallas.

"We are thrilled to be back in Dallas with all of our incredible partners. Through the Big City Moms' Biggest Baby Showers, we want to ensure that parents have all of the resources to start their journey into parenthood and support them every step of the way," said Jessica Leonhardt, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Big City Moms.

ABOUT BIG CITY MOMS

Founded in 2004, Big City Moms ("BCM") has become the nation's largest resource for new and expectant parents. Through a vibrant online community and signature events, BCM has developed an avid and engaging community of interested parents and top brands in a variety of sectors.

Distilling from the industry's vast assortment of products and personalities, Big City Moms brings together top brands and experts that are well-researched, parent-focused, and hip. With each event and each new city, BCM curates an unbeatable collection of fun and informative offerings to help orient and educate new parents everywhere.

Featured in major media outlets including Good Morning America, Today, New York 1, WNBC, WCBS, Newsday, New York Post, The Daily News, Yahoo! Shine, Us Weekly, People Magazine, Good Day LA and more, Big City Moms is the savvy (and well-researched!) tribe every parent needs.

SOURCE Big City Moms