BIG COMEDY NETWORK PARTNERS WITH SAM HOUSTON RACE PARK SITE FOR HOUSTON COMEDY SERIES

Northwest Houston Horse Track Continues to Diversify into Entertainment Destination

HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Comedy Network and Sam Houston Race Park, a PENN Entertainment ("PENN") property, are excited to announce a partnership that will bring top-tier comedy to the iconic horse track. Beginning this September, customers can enjoy hilarious performances during both live racing and non-racing days.

The monthly series kicks off September 20-21, headlined by acclaimed comedian Scott Henry, Co-Founder and President of Big Comedy Network. Henry, a comedy industry veteran with a 37-year career, will share the stage with Barry Laminack, a nationally touring comedian and popular sports show host in Houston.

The series continues on October 11-12 featuring a fan favorite, Cocoa Brown. Brown is known for her appearances in Tyler Perry film and television projects and her standup performances on BET+ and Showtime.

Rounding out the year, Adam Ferrara, known for his roles in "Nurse Jackie," "Rescue Me," and "Top Gear USA," will take the stage on November 8-9 while Lace Larrabee, an AGT semi-finalist and one of comedy's hottest rising stars, closes out the series December 27-28.

"We're excited to bring a lineup of comedy stars and rising talents to Sam Houston Race Park," said Catherine Kamei, Co-Founder and CEO of Big Comedy Network. "This iconic venue is the perfect setting for our curated lineup of powerhouse comedians who embody the vibrancy and diversity of Houston. Together, we're adding another exciting dimension to Sam Houston Race Park's entertainment offerings and are thrilled to be part of their vision as a go-to destination for laughter and fun."

"We look forward to welcoming these top-tier comedians and their fans to our venue and making Houston one of their annual stops in the future," said Bryan Pettigrew, Vice President and General Manager of Texas Racing Operations for PENN Entertainment. "We continue to add exciting, year-round entertainment options and this partnership further bolsters our event programming. Our focus has been bringing new customers to Sam Houston for horse racing, concerts, simulcast betting, car shows and numerous corporate events and this premium comedy series adds to that mix."

Upcoming Shows & Dates

September 20-21, 2024: Scott Henry and Barry Laminack

October 11-12, 2024: Cocoa Brown

November 8-9, 2024: Adam Ferrara

December 27-28: Lace Larrabee

About Sam Houston Race Park

Sam Houston Race Park is Houston's premier racing and entertainment facility, located just 15 miles northwest of downtown Houston. Owned by PENN Entertainment Inc., the racetrack, which opened in 1994, offers a variety of attractions for businesses, group outings and families during racing and the off-season. The track is best known for its award-winning dining and features multiple areas for fans looking for casual to upscale dining options including its Winner's Circle Restaurant, Jockey Club, Luxury Suites and Pavilion Centre. For more information or tickets to upcoming live racing, shows and events, please visit www.shrp.com or follow on: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or YouTube.

About Big Comedy Network

Big Comedy Network is a multi-faceted entertainment company that develops, produces, and distributes unique and thought-provoking comedy projects. From live shows to podcasts and streaming series, the company is committed to delivering unforgettable experiences. Its thoughtfully curated live shows feature a roster of comedy heavy hitters that capture the unique vibe of the local community. Big Comedy Network's critically acclaimed podcasts and streaming series have been lauded as among the best in the genre for their originality and quality, offering a refreshing departure from mainstream comedy. For more information visit www.BigComedyNetwork.com or follow on: Instagram or YouTube.

