Big Compute 20 Conference Unveils Sponsors and Inaugural Speaker Lineup

Platinum Sponsors include AWS, Intel, and Rescale; Gold Sponsors include Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud; and Silver Sponsors include ANSYS, Convergent Science, and Siemens. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and Chairman of Y Combinator, will present the keynote address for the conference.

Big Compute 20 brings together thought leaders in aerospace, automotive, AI, biotech, medical, academic, technology, and chemical industries. In addition to inspiring talks, the event will feature workshops, networking, panels and a hackathon sprint, all focused on the freedom to think big.

Featured speakers include:

Keynote:

Sam Altman – OpenAI, CEO and Y Combinator, Chairman

Platinum Sponsors:

Joris Poort – Rescale, CEO and Co-founder

Gold Sponsors:

Silver Sponsors:

Walt Hearn – ANSYS, VP

Industry Analysts:

Addison Snell – Intersect 360 Research, CEO

Industry Innovators:

Mark Oldakowski – Bionano Genomics, COO

"Big Compute 20 is the first conference to focus on one of the most revolutionary accelerators of our time: how infinitely scalable compute changes scientific and technical computing," said Shawn Hansen, COO of Rescale. "The advent of true Big Compute fundamentally changes how the world's thought leaders accelerate product innovation."

About Big Compute

Big Compute is an annual thought-leadership conference featuring inspiring speakers, workshops, panels, and networking, all focused on the freedom to think big in an era of limitless compute. Hosted by leading companies in the tech, science, and engineering industries, Big Compute fosters a vibrant community of innovators sharing new methods for solving challenging problems across aerospace, automotive, AI, biotech, medical, academic, technology, and chemical industries. For more information, visit https://bigcompute.org/

