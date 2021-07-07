Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. Announces Confidential Submission of S-4 Registration Statement Related to Proposed Business Combination with SAB Biotherapeutics

MIAMI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP), (Big Cypress) a blank check company focused on innovative biopharmaceutical firms, today announced the confidential submission with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") of a draft registration statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") relating to its previously announced proposed business combination with SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is developing a novel immunotherapy platform producing targeted, high potency, fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutics and advancing programs in infectious disease, immune system disorders and oncology.

"Submitting the draft S-4 registration statement marks another milestone on our path to successfully completing our planned merger with SAB Biotherapeutics," said Samuel J. Reich, chief executive officer of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. "SAB continues to make excellent progress in advancing its clinical programs, announcing last week the start of a Phase 2a challenge study for its therapeutic candidate for seasonal influenza, which hospitalizes about half a million Americans in a typical year and results in up to 60,000 deaths. Additionally, recent increases in COVID-19 infections associated with the powerful Delta and other emerging variants make the ongoing U.S. government-sponsored Phase 2/3 adaptive trial of SAB's novel therapeutic candidate for COVID-19 all the more relevant. We look forward to continuing advances in these and other SAB pipeline programs in the coming months."

About Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus within the life sciences industry. Big Cypress is led by Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director Samuel J. Reich. For more information, visit www.bigcypressaccorp.com.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies based on its human polyclonal antibodies. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™ herds that produce fully-human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases such as COVID-19 and influenza, immune system disorders including type 1 diabetes and organ transplantation, and cancer. SAB's versatile and scalable DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It rapidly produces natural, specifically-targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies at commercial scale. SAB is currently advancing multiple clinical programs and has a number of collaborations with the U.S. government and global pharmaceutical companies. On June 22, 2021, SAB announced a planned merger with Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BCYP). The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information on SAB, visit: www.sabbiotherapeutics.com and follow @SABBantibody on Twitter.

Contact:

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp.

Barbara Lindheim

BLL Partners for Big Cypress

+1 917-355-9234

[email protected]

