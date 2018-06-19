Big D Wave™ - Breakthrough for ED - Now Offered at Share Wellness of Houston

DALLAS, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Big D Wave™, a noninvasive, drug-free breakthrough therapy for erectile dysfunction (ED), announces that Share Wellness & MediSpa of Houston, a leading provider of aesthetic and wellness treatments for men and women, is now certified and equipped to administer Big D Wave™ treatments for ED.

Big D Wave™ is a noninvasive, drug-free therapy that uses sound waves to promote strong, sustainable erections and improve sexual performance. The therapy is based on a procedure that originated and achieved success in Europe, called extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT). It directs pulsed acoustical sound waves to the penis, increasing the flow of blood by unclogging blood vessels and promoting the growth of new ones.

The results are firmer, longer-lasting erections, increased sensitivity and more intense orgasms, without drugs and their potentially harmful side effects.

The Big D Wave™ protocol improves on the European method by using Soft-Shot Pulse technology that makes the process virtually painless yet just as effective. And unlike similar procedures, Big D Wave™ delivers sound waves to all parts of the penis through a more efficient hand-held device, further improving blood flow and sensation.

"We're very happy to welcome Share Wellness to our network of providers," said Zach Tallon, one of the developers of the Big D Wave procedure. "They possess a wealth of experience in helping those suffering from erectile dysfunction, and we think this groundbreaking noninvasive treatment is an ideal option for their patients."

Share Wellness & MediSpa located at 4011 Richmond Avenue in Houston is a physician owned and operated facility offering a diverse range of aesthetic and wellness treatments, featuring noninvasive technologies to revitalize the well-being of men and women. "We provide our patients with the highest level of restorative and therapeutic care to improve and maintain their youth, vitality, health and wellness," said Dr. John Share, board certified osteopathic physician and founder of Share Wellness & MediSpa. Share Wellness may be contacted at 713.621.8200, at info@sharewellness.com, or by going to www.sharewellness.com.

For more information on Big D Wave™ contact Lauren Oxley at 972-807-7557 or 197188@email4pr.com or by visiting www.bigdwave.com

Contact: Lauren Oxley

Telephone: 972-807-7557

Email: 197188@email4pr.com

Website: bigdwave.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/big-d-wave---breakthrough-for-ed---now-offered-at-share-wellness-of-houston-300668169.html

SOURCE Big D Wave

Related Links

http://bigdwave.com

