Big Data & Business Analytics Market To Reach USD 684.12 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 13.5% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data and Business Analytics Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service) Deployment Model (On-premise and Cloud), Analytics Tool (Dashboard & Data Visualization, Data Mining & Warehousing, Self-service Tools, Reporting, and Others), Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics, and Transportation Analytics), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Transportation, Retail & ECommerce, IT & Telecom, Education and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Software Category.

The global big data & business analytics market size was valued at USD 198.08 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 684.12 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The major factor driving the growth of big data & business analytics market size are:

The increased adoption of big data analytics software by various companies to deliver enhanced & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting on information in a timely manner is driving the big data market growth. The big data market size is also growing due to the growing demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among SMEs.

Furthermore, the big data market growth is aided by a surge in demand for cloud-based big data analytics software among small and medium businesses.

During the forecast period, the growing need for better insights for company planning, as well as rising trends such as social media analytics, are likely to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the Big Data and Business Analytics Market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE BIG DATA & BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET:

Big data analytics is a critical component of businesses since it enables them to manage, process, and simplify massive datasets in real-time while also improving their data driven decision-making capabilities. Furthermore, the primary goal of big data and business analytics is to assist enterprises in better understanding their customers and narrowing down their target audiences, hence boosting marketing strategies. These features are expected to increase the adoption by various organizations from different industries, thereby driving the growth of the big data market size.

During the forecast period, emerging trends such as social media analytics are likely to boost the growth of the Big Data Market size. Emerging developments in big data analytics, such as social media analytics and text analytics, are expected to open up a slew of new industry opportunities. Furthermore, because social media is more effective than traditional advertising, many organizations have made it their primary source for various advertising campaigns, product promotions, and events. Furthermore, the increased use of mobile phones and tablets with internet access, as well as the ever-increasing user volume on social media platforms, promotes the expansion of social media analytics.

Organizations operate in a fast-paced commercial environment, and client demands are always changing. Companies seek to delve into not only current information about their customers, goods, services, and business processes, but also historical data about their prior performances in order to gain insights and learn about previous trends and patterns. As a result, numerous sectors have adopted business analytics software and solutions to analyze such trends, uncover new business possibilities, and design plans based on fresh insights. This in turn is expected to further boost the big data market growth.

BIG DATA AND BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on the application, the customer analytics segment held the largest market share during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is fueled by increased competition among key companies to give improved customer satisfaction and customized experiences.

Based on the deployment model, the dashboard & data visualization tools segment is expected to hold a significant share during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in the use of data visualization technologies in various businesses to extract reports from a diversified and continually expanding volume of data.

Based on region, North America held the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to an increase in demand for digital transformation across a wide range of end-users, as well as the convergence of several technologies such as big data and analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), which have had an impact on the area and led to an increase in its IT budget.

Based on component, Service is expected as one of the most lucrative segments.

Based on industry vertical BFSI is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period.

BIG DATA & BUSINESS ANALYTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Big Data & Business Analytics Market By Application

Customer Analytics





Supply Chain Analytics





Marketing Analytics





Pricing Analytics





Spatial Analytics





Workforce Analytics





Risk & Credit Analytics



Transportation Analytics

Big Data & Business Analytics Market By Component

Hardware



Software



Services



Implementation & integration service





Training & support service





Consulting service

Big Data & Business Analytics Market By Deployment Model

On-premise



Cloud-Based

Big Data & Business Analytics Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI



Manufacturing



Healthcare



Government



Energy & Utilities



Transportation



Retail & E-commerce



IT & Telecom



Education



Others

Big Data & Business Analytics Market By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



UK





Germany





France





Italy





Spain





Netherlands





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia





Rest of Asia-Pacific



LAMEA



Latin America





Middle East





Africa

Big Data & Business Analytics Market By Analytics Tool

Dashboard & Data Visualization



Self-Service Tool



Role-Based Dashboards





Data Governance





Meta-Data Management





Visual Data Exploration



Data Mining & Warehousing



Reporting



Others

Big Data & Business Analytics Market By Company

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Sap Se

Sas Institute Inc.

Tibco Software Inc.

Teradata Corporation.

- The global Storage in Big Data market size is projected to reach USD 36060 million by 2027, from USD 16500 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.3% during 2021-2027.

- The global Hadoop Big Data Analytics market size is projected to reach USD 68030 million by 2027, from USD 14150 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 24.6% during 2021-2027.

- The global Big Data Technology and Service market size is projected to reach USD 40330 million by 2027, from USD 10980 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.9% during 2021-2027.

- The global Big Data Platform market size is projected to reach USD 121140 million by 2027, from USD 57620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2021-2027.

- The global Big Data Software market size is projected to reach USD 43680 million by 2027, from USD 25740 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2021-2027.

- Global Big Data Infrastructure Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Big Data Infrastructure, Product-Type: Storage, Server, Networking, Application: Social Networking Websites, Financial Services Sector, Healthcare Sector.

- In 2021, the global Big Data Analytics in Automotive market size will be USD 3222.9 million and it is expected to reach USD 5622.9 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 9.7% during 2021-2027.

- Global Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Pages: 107, Tables & Figures: 134, Product: Big Data Analytics in BFSI, Product-Type: Risk Management, Operations Optimization, Customer Relationship Management, Others, Application: Banking, Capital Market, Insurance, Others.

- Global SME Big Data Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: SME Big Data, Product-Type: Software, Hardware, Service, Application: Small Enterprises, Medium Enterprises.

- Global Maritime Big Data Market Research Report contains Market Size, Market Share, Market Dynamics, Porter's 5 force Analysis, Segmentation, Regional and Competitor Analysis. Product: Maritime Big Data, Product-Type: Remote Sensing, Intelligent Traffic Management, Energy Management, Vessel Safety and Security, Automatic Mode Detection, Performance Monitoring and Optimization, Others, Application: Military, Civilian, Others.

- The global data warehousing market size was valued at USD 21.18 Billion in 2019, and is projected to reach USD 51.18 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2020 to 2028. D

