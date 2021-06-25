Big Data Analytics Market to reach USD 145.24 billion by 2025 | SpendEdge

Frequently Asked Questions:

What are the major market threats?

The pressure from substitutes and a high level of threat from new entrants have resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers.

What are the expected price changes in this market?

The Big Data Analytics Market is expected to have a CAGR of 12.00% during 2021-2025.

Who are the top players in the market?

Accenture Plc, Infosys Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Capgemini Services SAS, HP Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., and Wipro Ltd., are some of the major market participants.

What are the pricing models followed by buyers?

Subscription-based model, consumption-based model, and perpetual license model are the widely adopted pricing models in Big Data Analytics Market.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Big Data Analytics TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

