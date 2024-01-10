Big Data as a Service Market size to USD 41.20 billion growth between 2023 to 2028, Growing amount of data boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The big data as a service market by type (data analytics-as-a-service, hadoop-as-a-service, and data-as-a-service), deployment (public cloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the big data as a service market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 41.20 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Big Data as a Service Market 2024-2028

Key Driver - The growing amount of data is notably driving market growth. This growth necessitates efficient handling, prompting a rise in demand for BDaaS solutions. Notably, this growth aligns with the core elements of data warehousing, data management, data processing, data analytics, and data storage. The synergy between cloud computing, Hadoop, and machine learning further enhances BDaaS capabilities, emphasizing robust data security measures. The market, therefore, is driven by the imperative need to effectively manage, analyze, and secure colossal data sets.

Market Trend - An emerging trend in the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) landscape is the fusion of big data with blockchain technology, significantly influencing market growth. This data integration showcases the intersection of scalability and elasticity, essential components of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), and Software as a Service (SaaS). Furthermore, this trend accentuates the role of Analytics as a Service (AaaS) and utilizes NoSQL databases, data virtualization, Data Lakes, and Apache Spark, highlighting their synergy in this evolving market.

Market Challenge -

Data privacy and security risks regarding large amounts of data are significant challenges impeding market growth. Balancing Data Privacy while leveraging Predictive Analytics, Business Intelligence, and Real-time Analytics poses hurdles. Managed Services struggle with Data Monetization, Data Insights, and ensuring Data Quality amidst complexities in Data Migration, ultimately necessitating efficient strategies for Data Governance to address these impediments constraining market growth.

The big data as a-service market has been segmented by type (data analytics-as-a-service, hadoop-as-a-service, and data-as-a-service), deployment (public cloud, hybrid cloud, and private cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth by the data analytics-as-a-service segment is significant during the forecast period. Data analytics-as-a-service (DAaaS) is a leading type in the global big data as a service market, enabling organizations to gain on-demand access to diverse and important datasets without the requirement for costly infrastructure. In addition, this type of service facilitates real-time data analytics, assisting organizations in making educated decisions. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the big data as a service market:

Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Circana, Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Enthought Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Idera Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp.

Big Data as a Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.45% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 41.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 26.44 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Circana, Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Enthought Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Idera Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

