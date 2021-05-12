Big Data, Data Security and Data Governance Converge at AIRSIDE LIVE 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIRSIDE LIVE 2021 , an inaugural virtual summit presented by Okera , the Universal Data Authorization company, will explore industry challenges and solutions related to big data, data management, security, privacy and governance. Featuring thought leaders and practitioners from CNN, AWS, Gartner, AES, Credit Suisse, Inspire Brands, 4A's, vArmour, BigID, Microsoft, First San Francisco Partners, The Bloor Group and more, the free event will take place on June 3, 2021 from 7:30 am - 4:00 pm PT.

National security veteran and expert commentator Mike Rogers will deliver the opening keynote, Breached Data Is Fueling a Cyber War. Rogers is host of CNN's Declassified and was previously a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. He served as the chairman for the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence where he oversaw all 16 U.S. Intelligence agencies.

Attendees of AIRSIDE LIVE will hear firsthand from industry and technology leaders on the impediments and achievements they've experienced as they continue to navigate the ever-changing data-driven landscape. The conference will explore how organizations can align the overlapping and sometimes competing priorities of:

Data Management - DataOps, data lifecycle management, and managing cloud, multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

DataOps, data lifecycle management, and managing cloud, multi-cloud and hybrid environments. Data Security - Data discovery, identity access control to data, and gaining full visibility into application and data access.

Data discovery, identity access control to data, and gaining full visibility into application and data access. Data Privacy and Data Governance - Ever-evolving compliance regulations, data governance, and building data privacy as a feature, and more.

"To become a data-driven organization, companies must build a solid foundation that aligns big data infrastructure with data security and data governance requirements, allowing teams to focus on innovation instead of reacting to data security challenges and regulatory issues," said Nick Halsey, Okera CEO. "AIRSIDE LIVE is a fantastic opportunity to learn from leading data management innovators and practitioners. These speakers understand the real-world challenges of dealing with data, and many have successfully helped their organizations use data more effectively to power digital transformations and reinvent business processes – without sacrificing security and good governance."

AIRSIDE LIVE will feature keynotes, industry-led panels, technical sessions and real-world case studies on the most pressing topics surrounding the big data industry including the battle between data agility, security and privacy, building a framework for future data success, creating a culture of data ethics, zero trust, and the evolution of advertising and privacy, among other relevant themes.

Among the thought leaders and practitioners presenting at the conference so far are:

The event will also feature a morning session for press and analysts as well as other networking events for attendees, with giveaways including a two night stay at the TWA Airport Hotel in New York, gift cards and swag.

AIRSIDE LIVE is open to everyone, free of charge. To register, please visit the AIRSIDE LIVE site .

About Okera

Okera , the universal data authorization company, empowers enterprises to accelerate business agility, minimize data security risks and demonstrate regulatory compliance. The Okera Dynamic Access Platform automatically authorizes and audits all data requests, dynamically enforcing data security and compliance policies across all data platforms in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Okera can be deployed into production in days, adapts to any common data authorization framework, and seamlessly integrates into existing data governance ecosystems.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ClearSky Security, and Felicis Ventures. For more information, visit www.okera.com , contact [email protected] , or connect with the team on Facebook , LinkedIn , or Twitter .

SOURCE Okera

Related Links

https://www.okera.com/

