Big Data Exchange (BDx) Announces Construction of Nanjing Data Center

Using the BDx Single Pane portal, a customer in Nanjing can interconnect across the BDx cluster as well as to public clouds and third-party data centers with one click. The BDx Global Operating Platform allows local teams to leverage automated modules and offers customers smart hands in Nanjing and every other facility patched into the BGOP.

In addition to serving the local industry, this facility will allow Chinese OTTs colocating in Nanjing to access overseas eyeballs from wherever BDx has a data Center or a PoP (Point of Presence).

"Our new Nanjing data center is strategically located in the geographic center of the newly defined Yangtze River Delta, China's richest region and the country's biggest import and export base," said Bill Gao, Executive Vice President & CEO for BDx China. "Its location and connectivity help BDx form a network hub designed to meet rising internet and cloud exchange demands from international and domestic customers."

With 3,800 racks available, this facility is ideal for local organizations, Chinese OTTs and overseas companies looking to house their IT infrastructures in China.

"We are pleased to present this latest addition to the growing global BDx platform," said David Kim, Executive Vice President & Head of Global Operations for BDx. "This Tier 3, purpose-built facility features a state-of-the-art network, power and environmental infrastructure, and security systems. It will be managed by our global service operations center and customer success teams and follows the highest standards of reliability, security and redundancy."

About BDx

Big Data Exchange (BDx) is a content exchange platform with data centers throughout Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore and the U.K. Its unique hybrid cloud, connectivity and colocation solutions offer unparalleled security and reliability for the IT infrastructure of its global clientele. As a carrier-neutral provider, BDx creates a secure hybrid ecosystem with its BDx Federated SDN, BDx Armour, and BDx Single Pane offerings, providing connectivity solutions across Asia and the U.K. By using BDx automated modules, BDx is able to provide customers with a level of customization that rivals competitors in efficiency and cost, offering them the ability to manage physical racks with the same ease as working in public clouds. To learn more, visit www.bdxworld.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

