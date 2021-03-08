Big Data Exchange (BDx) Kicks Off Global Women in Tech Celebration on International Women's Day

HONG KONG, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Data Exchange (BDx) , a pan-Asian carrier-neutral data center cluster, is celebrating women in tech in a big way by launching its #BDxTheGap challenge on International Women's Day . The week-long initiative that begins on Monday, March 8 will showcase the company's commitment to closing the gender gap across technology and data centers in the Asia Pacific region, where BDx operates data centers, and throughout the world.

The Asia Pacific region is home to some of the fastest-growing data center markets, but the region has a larger gender gap than other markets. Research from McKinsey & Company finds that on average, Asia Pacific has one woman in leadership positions for every four men. Globally, approximately four women hold leadership positions for every 10 men in business and politics. #BDxTheGap will demonstrate how BDx embraces the advancement of women both internally and at partnered companies.

"Globally, the data center and technology industries have experienced notable growth with the representation of women, and we want to continue on this path to encourage more women to pursue a career in these sectors," said Jennifer Spano, Director of Marketing for BDx. "In what has historically been a male-dominated field, we feel it is vital to celebrate the women at BDx and that we work with on International Women's Day. We're excited to launch our #BDxTheGap campaign to inspire women and empower them to lead the next generation in these essential industries."

#BDxTheGap will highlight the accomplishments of the hard-working women across the BDx ecosystem. Leaders at BDx and the companies they work with will offer input on social media and in an inspirational special video on how they're closing the gender gap. #BDxTheGap will continue throughout the year and will include a special roundtable discussion featuring an all-female perspective on how digital transformation is changing the APAC region. Over the past year, BDx has highlighted the achievements of women in leadership positions in its Women Behind BDx blog series.

"The women we've placed in key leadership roles have played a tremendous part in making our business a success," said Braham Singh, CEO for BDx. "We're happy to be a part of the conversation to bring more women into leadership roles in the data center and technology industries. We look forward to the positive transformation that will arise as the industry continues to evolve."

