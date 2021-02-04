Big-Data Executive Uzi Baruch Appointed CSO of proteanTecs

HAIFA, Israel, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a leading provider of health and performance monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, announced today the appointment of former Optimal+ (acquired by National Instruments) executive, Uzi Baruch, as chief strategy officer.

Mr. Baruch brings nearly twenty years of software development and business leadership experience, managing R&D teams and high scale projects at leading, global hi-tech companies. He joined Optimal+ in 2015 as VP of R&D and was instrumental in driving the company's big data offering, enabling customers to innovate manufacturing through a data-centric approach. Beginning of 2019, Mr. Baruch assumed the General Manager responsibility of Optimal+'s new growth business, leading the Automotive and Electronics Business Unit until the acquisition of Optimal+ by National Instruments. Before joining Optimal+, Mr. Baruch served as VP of R&D in the Enterprise Group at NICE.

"proteanTecs is definitely in the right place at the right time," commented Baruch. "The company has introduced visibility from within to an industry challenged with complexities of scale. I look forward to working with the team to formulate go-to-market and value creation strategies that will bring the data revolution to the Electronics, Datacenter and Automotive industries."

Shai Cohen, proteanTecs co-founder and CEO said: "Data science is the backbone of proteanTecs and what allows us to make transformational monitoring solutions for electronics - at design, production and in field. With Uzi on board, I am certain we can continue the realization of simple and efficient automation processes, based on deep data. I am delighted to have him join the team as we fast-track the market adoption."

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs develops revolutionary Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT) for electronic systems throughout their entire lifecycle, increasing their performance and reliability. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT Agents™, proteanTecs provides meaningful insights and visibility unattainable until today, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

