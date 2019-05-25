Big Data Expo shows Guizhou's big ambition as China's Big Data Valley

The 2019 China International Big Data Industry Expo ("Big Data Expo") kicks off on May 26 China time in Guiyang, the capital city of Guizhou province. Focusing on "innovative development and digital future", the expo features high-end dialogues, forums, contests, exhibitions and other colorful events, which spotlight the latest technical innovations and provide an international platform for presentation of hi-tech companies.

"I have been familiar with Guizhou for quite a while. The development of big data as an industry here is now part and parcel of the province's makeup," said Prof. Reiner Dudziak at the Bochum University of Applied Sciences in Germany, who is also a judge at the German division of the 2019 China International Big Data Fusion Innovation and Artificial Intelligence Global Competition, in an interview with Huanqiu.com, an official media partner of the Big Data Expo.

The 2019 Big Data Expo is expected to witness two breakthroughs: the introduction of guest country of honor mechanism and the Shubo (the Chinese name of "Big Data Expo") Corridor.

The guest country of honor will hold thematic activities to showcase its achievements in big data development and promote cooperation in big data industry.

Shubo Corridor, running through the Yunyan District, the Guanshanhu District and the Baiyun District of Guiyang City, covers a total area of 74.56 square kilometers. The corridor will be equipped with a digital water curtain and screens and inductive floor tiles to showcase famous people and companies in the big data industry.

Attending the Expo are 156 international companies from 25 countries including Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. Global big names in the industry including Google, Dell and Pivotal have booths at the expo.

