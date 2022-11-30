Big Data: Global Market Size, Share and Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Scope:

This report provides an overview and analysis of the global market for big data.Using 2021 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2022 through 2027.







This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market, which were gathered through primary and secondary research. It also covers various market factors, including the COVID-19 impact, Porterâ€™s five forces, and use case analysis.



This report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with tables and figures.The reportâ€™s scope includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for components, deployment mode, organization size, business functions, and industry.



The qualitative and quantitative data of all segments are provided in the report. The report examines each segment, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market sizes with compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).



The report also provides detailed profiles of the significant big data players and their strategies to enhance their market presence. The report provides a competitive landscape that includes a market ranking/share analysis of top big data providers in 2021.



Report Includes:

- 54 data tables and 52 additional tables

- A comprehensive overview and up-to-date analysis of the global markets for big data technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue for 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

- Global market outlook and estimation of the actual market size for big data, revenue forecast, and corresponding market share analysis based on component/offering, deployment mode, business function, organization size, application industry, and geographic region

- Highlights of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand for big data market, and impact of COVID-19 on the progress of this market

- Identification of the key growth driving factors and constraints that will shape the big data market as a basis for projecting demand over the next five years (2022-2027)

- Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the big data market, with analyses and growth forecasts through 2027

- Discussion of the industry value chain analysis providing a systematic study of key intermediaries involved, with emphasis on the major players operating in the market

- Analysis of the vendor landscape and the global company share analysis of the companies based on their segmental revenues

- A relevant patent analysis with significant allotments of recently granted patents related to big data

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading industry players, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Amazon, Cloudera Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corp., Microsoft, Oracle Corp., TIBCO Software Inc., and VMware Inc.



Summary:

The emerging big data phenomenon is forcing many changes in businesses and organizations.Many people struggle to manage the vast amounts of data and unconventional data structures represented by big data.



Others manage big data by expanding their portfolio of data management skills and data management software. This allows them to automate more business processes, work closer to real-time, and learn valuable new facts about your business processes, customers, partners, and more through analytics.



In recent years, it has become clear that investments in big data have become almost ubiquitous.Organizations are agreeing to use big data to transform their businesses and gain greater agility that enables them to operate more competitively.



Organizations are realizing measurable results and business benefits from their big data investments. Some of the advantages of big data include -

- Fast and accurate analysis.

- Better strategic decisions.

- Better control over operational processes.

- Improved analysis with business intelligence.

- Cost reduction.

- More flexible services and targeted marketing campaigns.

- Better information for internal risk management.

- Improved market understanding.

- Improved customer service.



The global market for big data was estimated to be $REDACTED in 2021 and is expected to grow to $REDACTED in 2027.The global market for big data is expected to grow at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of REDACTED% from 2022 to 2027, which is a remarkable growth rate for any industry.



This growth rate directly results in a sharp increase in the data volume, adoption of databases across multiple industries, and rising adoption of IoT devices.



In this report, the global market for big data has been segmented based on components, deployment modes, business functions, organization size, industry, and region. Based on components, the big data market has been segmented into solutions and services.



