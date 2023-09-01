Big Data Infrastructure Market to grow by USD 1.105 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing data generation drives the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The big data infrastructure market is set to grow by USD 1.105 billion from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 5.89% during the forecast period. Increasing data generation is notably driving market growth. The exponential growth of both structured and unstructured data is becoming increasingly prevalent across various business and consumer applications. This data, characterized by its high velocity, volume, and variety, finds its home within data center storage infrastructures. One of the principal catalysts behind this surge in data volume stems from the expansion of an interconnected network of computing devices, objects, and machines that operate independently of human intervention. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of Industry 4.0 is anticipated to amplify the generation of data, thereby fueling the demand for big data infrastructure solutions over the forecast period. This transformative shift is also poised to foster increased investments in big data infrastructure. As such, the mounting volumes of consumer and business data are set to play a pivotal role in propelling the big data infrastructure market during the forecast period. Download Sample Report in minutes!

The increasing use of data analytics in various sectors is an emerging market trend. Data analytics has become an integral part of operations across diverse industries, serving to collect, store, and analyze the generated data, thereby facilitating informed decision-making. Regardless of the industry, businesses can employ a range of techniques to dissect the specifics of their data, extracting valuable insights. These insights assist in identifying trends within the amassed data, while also projecting potential risks and opportunities on the horizon. Through well-structured and effective data collection and analysis, the efficiency and productivity of management activities are elevated. In particular, software solutions in this domain contribute to streamlined asset management, yielding a tangible return on investment. As this trend gains momentum, it is poised to drive the market for data analytics solutions throughout the forecast period.

Data security concerns are the significant challenge hindering the global big data infrastructure market growth. The integration of advanced technologies like big data infrastructure into enterprises has led to heightened productivity and a simplification of operational complexities. The proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) has contributed to the generation of extensive datasets, a development accompanied by growing concerns over data privacy. Consequently, the security of big data has emerged as a significant focus for organizations. The immense volumes of data and the continuous streams generated by IoT pose challenges to conventional security applications, leaving data vulnerable to exploitation. Cybercriminals can employ sophisticated techniques to compromise data integrity, potentially introducing fabricated data into data repositories. Traditional network security measures are ill-equipped to effectively address these evolving threats. This data security challenge is particularly acute across sectors considering the adoption of big data infrastructure. As a result, data security issues are likely to curtail the adoption of big data infrastructure solutions, exerting a dampening effect on the growth trajectory of the global big data infrastructure market during the forecast period.

This market research report segments the big data infrastructure market by type (Storage, Server, and Networking), end-user (BFSI, Government and defense, Healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, and Others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the storage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The expansion of the big data storage market is also propelled by the emergence of a novel trend known as object storage. The management of substantial volumes of data necessitates significant capacity. In this emerging trend, data is treated as individual objects, which are organized and stored within designated segments. Data storage can be achieved through various digital devices such as flash memory cards, hard drives, computer servers, and digital versatile disc read-only memory (DVD-ROM). Notably, the storage sector is experiencing substantial growth driven by escalating demand for high-capacity drives across diverse industries, including government agencies and the information technology sector.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters



Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Ataccama Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cogito Tech LLC

Datameer Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

SingleStore Inc.

Teradata Corp.

VMware Inc.

Accenture Plc - The company offers big data infrastructure such as Data and analytics services and solutions which can help any organization grow and differentiate itself from the competition.

The company offers big data infrastructure such as Data and analytics services and solutions which can help any organization grow and differentiate itself from the competition. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers big data infrastructure under the brand name Google Cloud.

The company offers big data infrastructure under the brand name Google Cloud. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers big data infrastructure under Amazon Web Services.

The big data market in the oil and gas sector size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.47% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 14,192.72 million. This big data market in the oil and gas sector report extensively covers market segmentation by application (upstream, midstream, and downstream), type (services and software), and geography (North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America). The growing need to optimize production is the key factor driving the growth of the global big data in oil and gas market.

The big data services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.68% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 153.75 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by component (solution and services), end-user (BFSI, telecom, retail, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growing amount of data is one of the key factors driving the growth of the big data as a service market.

Big Data Infrastructure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.105 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.15 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Ataccama Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Cogito Tech LLC, Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., SingleStore Inc., Teradata Corp., and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

