Big Data Market 2018 - 2030 Investments, Strategies, Key Companies and Future Trends

ReportsnReports.com adds The Big Data Market: 2018 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts research report to its online library. "Big Data" originally emerged as a term to describe datasets whose size is beyond the ability of traditional databases to capture, store, manage and analyze. However, the scope of the term has significantly expanded over the years. Big Data not only refers to the data itself but also a set of technologies that capture, store, manage and analyze large and variable collections of data, to solve complex problems. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1540710-the-big-data-market-2018-2030-opportunities-challenges-strategies-industry-verticals-forecasts.html

Amid the proliferation of real-time data from sources such as mobile devices, web, social media, sensors, log files and transactional applications, Big Data has found a host of vertical market applications, ranging from fraud detection to scientific R&D.

Despite challenges relating to privacy concerns and organizational resistance, Big Data investments continue to gain momentum throughout the globe. SNS Telecom & IT estimates that Big Data investments will account for over $65 Billion in 2018 alone. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% over the next three years.

The "Big Data Market: 2018 - 2030 - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies, Industry Verticals & Forecasts" report presents an in-depth assessment of the Big Data ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, investment potential, vertical market opportunities and use cases, future roadmap, value chain, case studies on Big Data analytics, vendor profiles, market share and strategies. The report also presents market size forecasts for Big Data hardware, software and professional services from 2018 till 2030. The forecasts are segmented for 8 horizontal submarkets, 14 vertical markets, 6 regions and 35 countries.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

Big Data ecosystem

Market drivers and barriers

Enabling technologies, standardization and regulatory initiatives

Big Data analytics and implementation models

Key trends - including AI (Artificial Intelligence), machine learning, edge analytics, cloud-based Big Data platforms, and the impact of the IoT (Internet of Things)

Analysis of key applications and investment potential for 14 vertical markets

Over 60 case studies on the use of Big Data and analytics

Big Data vendor market share

Future roadmap and value chain

Profiles and strategies of over 270 leading and emerging Big Data ecosystem players

Strategic recommendations for Big Data hardware, software and professional services vendors, and enterprises

Market analysis and forecasts from 2018 till 2030

Order a Copy of this Research Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1540710

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Hardware, Software & Professional Services

Hardware

Software

Professional Services

Horizontal Submarkets

Storage & Compute Infrastructure

Networking Infrastructure

Hadoop & Infrastructure Software

SQL

NoSQL

Analytic Platforms & Applications

Cloud Platforms

Professional Services

Vertical Submarkets

Automotive, Aerospace & Transportation

Banking & Securities

Defense & Intelligence

Education

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Smart Cities & Intelligent Buildings

Insurance

Manufacturing & Natural Resources

Web, Media & Entertainment

Public Safety & Homeland Security

Public Services

Retail, Wholesale & Hospitality

Telecommunications

Utilities & Energy

Others

Get Discount on Big Data Market Report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1540710

Regional Markets

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Latin & Central America

Middle East & Africa

& North America

Western Europe

Country Markets

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, UK, USA

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

How big is the Big Data ecosystem?

How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?

What will the market size be in 2021, and at what rate will it grow?

What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

Who are the key Big Data software, hardware and services vendors, and what are their strategies?

How much are vertical enterprises investing in Big Data?

What opportunities exist for Big Data analytics?

Which countries and verticals will see the highest percentage of Big Data investments?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

In 2018, Big Data vendors will pocket over $65 Billion from hardware, software and professional services revenues. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% over the next three years, eventually accounting for more than $96 Billion by the end of 2021.

from hardware, software and professional services revenues. These investments are further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 14% over the next three years, eventually accounting for more than by the end of 2021. With ongoing advances in AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies, Big Data analytics initiatives are beginning to leverage sophisticated deep learning systems with an autonomous sense of judgment - to enable a range of applications from chatbots and virtual assistants to self-driving vehicles and precision medicine.

In order to analyze data closer to where it is collected, Big Data and advanced analytics technologies are increasingly being integrated into edge environments, including network nodes, numerous industrial machines and IoT (Internet of Things) devices.

The vendor arena is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Oracle's recent acquisition of enterprise data science platform provider DataScience.com - in a bid to beef up its capabilities in machine learning and Big Data for predictive analytics, and Google's acquisition of Big Data application platform provider Cask Data.

List of Companies Mentioned

1010data, Absolutdata, Accenture, Actian Corporation, Actuate Corporation, Adaptive Insights, Adobe Systems, Advizor Solutions, AeroSpike, AFS Technologies, Airbus Group, Alameda County Social Services Agency, Alation, Algorithmia, Alluxio, Alphabet, Alpine Data, ALTEN, Alteryx, Altiscale, Amazon.com, Ambulance Victoria, AMD (Advanced Micro Devices), Amgen, Anaconda, ANSI (American National Standards Institute), Antivia, Apixio, Arcadia Data, Arimo, ARM, ASF (Apache Software Foundation), AstraZeneca, AT&T, AtScale, Attivio, Attunity, Automated Insights, AVORA, AWS (Amazon Web Services), Axiomatics, Ayasdi, BackOffice Associates, BAE Systems, Baidu, Bangkok Hospital Group, Basho Technologies, BCG (Boston Consulting Group), Bedrock Data, Bet365 Group, BetterWorks, Big Panda, BigML, Bina Technologies, Biogen, Birst, Bitam, Blue Medora, BlueData Software, BlueTalon, BMC Software, BMW, BOARD International, Boeing, Booz Allen Hamilton , Boxever, British Gas, Broadcom, BT Group, CACI International, Cambridge Semantics, Capgemini, Capital One Financial Corporation, Cask Data, Cazena, CBA (Commonwealth Bank of Australia ), Centrifuge Systems, CenturyLink, Chartio, Cisco Systems, Civis Analytics, ClearStory Data, Cloudability, Cloudera, Cloudian, Clustrix, CognitiveScale, Vecima Networks, Verizon Communications, Vmware, Vodafone Group, VoltDB, W3C (World Wide Web Consortium), WANdisco, Waterline Data, Wavefront, Western Digital Corporation, WhereScape, WiPro, Wolfram Research, Workday, Xplenty, Yellowfin BI, Yseop, Zendesk, Zoomdata, Zucchetti, Zurich Insurance Group and more company profiles is in report.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

Hrishikesh Patwardhan

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411001.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml

SOURCE ReportsnReports