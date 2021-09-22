Big Data Market by Type, Deployment, and Geography | Global Forecast to 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Splunk Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing data generation and growing investment in smart city initiatives will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Big Data Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Big Data Market is segmented as below:

Type

Services



Software

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based



Hybrid

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Know how big is the big data market going to be in 2025. Analyze the global trends impacting the future of market research.

Big Data Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the big data market in the IT consulting & other services industry include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Splunk Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Big Data Market size

Big Data Market trends

Big Data Market industry analysis

Big Data Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist big data market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the big data market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the big data market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of big data market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Services- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

