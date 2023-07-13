Big Data Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.21% from 2022 to 2027 | Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and more to emerge as key players -Technavio.

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The big data market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 397.04 billion according to Technavio. The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., SingleStore Inc., Splunk Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Download Sample Report in minutes.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Big Data Market

Big Data Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., SingleStore Inc., Splunk Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. among others

: 15+, Including Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft Corp., SingleStore Inc., Splunk Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: deployment (on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid), type (services and software), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Key Drivers- The increasing data generation will be a key factor driving market growth. The growing volume of data is driven by the expansion of the ecosystem of interconnected computing devices, objects, and machines. Furthermore, many companies are making investments in factory automation, incorporating sensors to automate processes and generate a wealth of data from various operations. For Instance, US DOE introduced two initiatives, HPC4Mobility and big data solutions for Mobility, which will cost around USD 2 million and will focus on developing big data tools and new algorithms. The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles will significantly increase the volume of data generated, thereby driving the adoption of big data software. In addition, it will also increase the investment in big data analytics. Hence, high data generated is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The adoption of blockchain solutions through big data implementation is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- The cost factor and the lack of awareness about the benefits of big data analytics are significant challenges restricting market growth.

The big data market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, limitations, and future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Big Data Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the big data market between 2023 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the size of the big data market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the big data market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of big data market vendors

Big Data Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.21% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 397.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cloudera Inc., Datameer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., MicroStrategy Inc., Mu Sigma, Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., SingleStore Inc., Splunk Inc., Teradata Corp., and TIBCO Software Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

