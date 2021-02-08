Big Data Markets, 2026: Data Volume and Variety, Increasing Adoption of Big Data by Enterprises and Telecom, Maturation of Big Data Software, Continued Investments in Big Data by Web Giants

DUBLIN, Feb. 8 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Big Data Market by Leading Companies, Solutions, Use Cases, Infrastructure, Data Integration, IoT Support, Deployment Model and Services in Industry Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global big data market, including business case issues/analysis, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, and a quantitative assessment of the industry with forecasting from 2021 to 2026. This report also evaluates the components of big data infrastructure and security framework.



This report also provides an analysis of leading big data solutions with key metrics such as streaming IoT data analytics revenue for leading providers such as Teradata, IBM, Oracle, SAS, and Datameter. The report evaluates, compares, and contrasts vendors, and provides a vendor ranking matrix. Analysis takes into consideration solutions integrating both structured and unstructured data.

Big data solutions are relied upon to gain insights from data files/sets so large and complex that it becomes difficult to process using traditional database management tools and data processing applications. The publisher sees key solution areas for big data as commerce, geospatial, finance, healthcare, transportation, and smart grids. Key technology integration includes AI, IoT, cloud and high-performance computing.



AI facilitates the efficient and effective supply of information to enterprises for optimized business decision-making. Some of the biggest opportunity areas are commercial applications, search in the big data environment, and mobility control for the generation of actionable business intelligence.



In terms of big data integration with cloud-based infrastructure, cloud solutions allow companies that previously required large investments into hardware to store data to do the same through the cloud at a lower cost. Companies save not only money but physical space where this hardware was previously stored. The trend to migrate to big data technologies is driven by the need for additional information derivable from analysis of all of the electronic data available to a business.



To realize the true potential to transform intelligence information from the huge amount of unstructured data, government agencies cannot leverage traditional data management technologies and DB techniques in terms of processing data. To understand patterns that exist in unstructured data, government agencies apply statistical models to large quantities of unstructured data.

Select Report Findings:

Big data in SCM will exceed $6.6B globally by 2026

globally by 2026 Data Integration and Quality Tools $9.9B globally by 2026

globally by 2026 Enterprise performance analytics will reach $27.8B globally by 2026

globally by 2026 Big data in business intelligence applications will reach $50.4B by 2026

by 2026 Combination of AI and IoT (AIoT) will rely upon advanced big data analytics software

Real-time data will be a key value proposition for all use cases, segments, and solutions

Market leading companies are rapidly integrated big data technologies with IoT infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Big Data Overview

2.1.1 Defining Big Data

2.1.2 Big Data Ecosystem

2.1.3 Key Characteristics of Big Data

2.2 Research Background

2.2.1 Scope

2.2.2 Coverage

2.2.3 Company Focus



3.0 Big Data Challenges and Opportunities

3.1 Securing Big Data Infrastructure

3.1.1 Big Data Infrastructure

3.1.2 Infrastructure Challenges

3.1.3 Big Data Infrastructure Opportunities

3.2 Unstructured Data and the Internet of Things

3.2.1 New Protocols, Platforms, Streaming and Parsing, Software and Analytical Tools

3.2.2 Big Data in IoT and Lightweight Data Interchange Format

3.2.3 Big Data in IoT and Lightweight Protocols

3.2.4 Big Data in IoT and Network Interoperability Protocols

3.2.5 Big Data in IoT Data Processing Scalability



4.0 Big Data Technologies and Business Cases

4.1 Big Data Technology

4.1.1 Hadoop

4.1.1.1 Other Apache Projects

4.1.2 NoSQL

4.1.3 MPP Databases

4.1.4 Other Technologies

4.2 Emerging Technologies, Tools, and Techniques

4.2.1 Streaming Analytics

4.2.2 Cloud Technology

4.2.3 Search Technologies

4.2.4 Customizes Analytics Tools

4.2.5 Keywords Optimization

4.3 Big Data Roadmap

4.4 Market Drivers

4.4.1 Data Volume and Variety

4.4.2 Increasing Adoption of Big Data by Enterprises and Telecom

4.4.3 Maturation of Big Data Software

4.4.4 Continued Investments in Big Data by Web Giants

4.4.5 Business Drivers

4.5 Market Barriers

4.5.1 The Big Barrier: Privacy and Security Gaps

4.5.2 Workforce Reskilling and Organizational Resistance

4.5.3 Lack of Clear Big Data Strategies

4.5.4 Scalability and Maintenance Technical Challenges

4.5.5 Big Data Development Expertise



5.0 Key Big Data Sectors

5.1 Industrial Automation and Internet of Things

5.1.1 Big Data in Machine to Machine Solutions

5.1.2 Vertical Opportunities

5.2 Retail and Hospitality

5.2.1 Forecasting and Inventory Management

5.2.2 Customer Relationship Management

5.2.3 Determining Buying Patterns

5.2.4 Hospitality Use Cases

5.2.5 Personalized Marketing

5.3 Digital Media

5.3.1 Social Media

5.3.2 Social Gaming Analytics

5.3.3 Usage of Social Media Analytics by Other Verticals

5.3.4 Internet Keyword Search

5.4 Utilities

5.4.1 Analysis of Operational Data

5.4.2 Application Areas for the Future

5.5 Financial Services

5.5.1 Fraud Analysis, Mitigation & Risk Profiling

5.5.2 Merchant-Funded Reward Programs

5.5.3 Customer Segmentation

5.5.4 Customer Retention & Personalized Product Offering

5.5.5 Insurance Companies

5.6 Healthcare

5.6.1 Drug Development

5.6.2 Medical Data Analytics

5.6.3 Case Study: Identifying Heartbeat Patterns

5.7 Information and Communications Technologies

5.7.1 Telco Analytics: Customer/Usage Profiling and Service Optimization

5.7.2 Big Data Analytic Tools

5.7.3 Speech Analytics

5.7.4 New Products and Services

5.8 Government: Administration and Homeland Security

5.8.1 Big Data Research

5.8.2 Statistical Analysis

5.8.3 Language Translation

5.8.4 Developing New Applications for the Public

5.8.5 Tracking Crime

5.8.6 Intelligence Gathering

5.8.7 Fraud Detection and Revenue Generation

5.9 Other Sectors

5.9.1 Aviation

5.9.2 Transportation and Logistics: Optimizing Fleet Usage

5.9.3 Real-Time Processing of Sports Statistics

5.9.4 Education

5.9.5 Manufacturing

5.9.6 Extraction and Natural Resources



6.0 Big Data Value Chain

6.1 Fragmentation in the Big Data Value Chain

6.2 Data Acquisitioning and Provisioning

6.3 Data Warehousing and Business Intelligence

6.4 Analytics and Visualization

6.5 Actioning and Business Process Management

6.6 Data Governance



7.0 Big Data Analytics

7.1 The Role and Importance of Big Data Analytics

7.2 Big Data Analytics Processes

7.3 Reactive vs. Proactive Analytics

7.4 Technology and Implementation Approaches

7.4.1 Grid Computing

7.4.2 In-Database processing

7.4.3 In-Memory Analytics

7.4.4 Data Mining

7.4.5 Predictive Analytics

7.4.6 Natural Language Processing

7.4.7 Text Analytics

7.4.8 Visual Analytics

7.4.9 Association Rule Learning

7.4.10 Classification Tree Analysis

7.4.11 Machine Learning

7.4.12 Neural Networks

7.4.13 Multilayer Perceptron

7.4.14 Radial Basis Functions

7.4.14.1 Support Vector Machines

7.4.14.2 Naive Bayes

7.4.14.3 K-nearest Neighbors

7.4.15 Geospatial Predictive Modelling

7.4.16 Regression Analysis

7.4.17 Social Network Analysis



8.0 Standardization and Regulatory Issues

8.1 Cloud Standards Customer Council

8.2 National Institute of Standards and Technology

8.3 OASIS

8.4 Open Data Foundation

8.5 Open Data Center Alliance

8.6 Cloud Security Alliance

8.7 International Telecommunications Union

8.8 International Organization for Standardization



9.0 Big Data in Industry Vertical Applications

9.1 Big Data Application in Manufacturing

9.2 Retail Applications

9.3 Big Data Application: Insurance Fraud Detection

9.4 Big Data Application: Media and Entertainment Industry

9.5 Big Data Application: Weather Patterns

9.6 Big Data Application: Transportation Industry

9.7 Big Data Application: Education Industry

9.8 Big Data Application: E-Commerce Personalization

9.9 Big Data Application: Oil and Gas Industry

9.10 Big Data Application: Telecommunication Industry



10.0 Key Big Data Companies and Solutions

10.1 Vendor Assessment Matrix

10.2 Competitive Landscape of Major Big Data Vendors

10.2.1 New Products Developments

10.2.2 Partnership, Merger, Acquisition, and Collaboration

10.3 1010Data (ACC)

10.4 Accenture

10.5 Actian Corporation

10.6 AdvancedMD

10.7 Alation

10.8 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

10.9 Alpine Data Labs

10.10 Alteryx

10.11 Amazon

10.12 Anova Data

10.13 Apache Software Foundation

10.14 Apple Inc.

10.15 APTEAN

10.16 Athena Health Inc.

10.17 Attunity

10.18 Booz Allen Hamilton

10.19 Bosch

10.20 BGI

10.21 Big Panda

10.22 Bina Technologies Inc.

10.23 Capgemini

10.24 Cerner Corporation

10.25 Cisco Systems

10.26 CLC Bio

10.27 Cloudera

10.28 Cogito Ltd.

10.29 Compuverde

10.30 CRAY Inc.

10.31 Computer Science Corporation

10.32 Crux Informatics

10.33 Ctrl Shift

10.34 Cvidya

10.35 Cybatar

10.36 DataDirect Network

10.37 Data Inc.

10.38 Databricks

10.39 Dataiku

10.40 Datameer

10.41 Data Stax

10.42 Definiens

10.43 Dell EMC

10.44 Deloitte

10.45 Domo

10.46 eClinicalWorks

10.47 Epic Systems Corporation

10.48 Facebook

10.49 Fluentd

10.50 Flytxt

10.51 Fujitsu

10.52 Genalice

10.53 General Electric

10.54 GenomOncology

10.55 GoodData Corporation

10.56 Google

10.57 Greenplum

10.58 Grid Gain Systems

10.59 Groundhog Technologies

10.60 Guavus

10.61 Hack/reduce

10.62 HPCC Systems

10.63 HP Enterprise

10.64 Hitachi Data Systems

10.65 Hortonworks

10.66 IBM

10.67 Illumina Inc

10.68 Imply Corporation

10.69 Informatica

10.70 Inter Systems Corporation

10.71 Intel

10.72 IVD Industry Connectivity Consortium-IICC

10.73 Jasper (Cisco)

10.74 Juniper Networks

10.75 Knome, Inc.

10.76 Leica Biosystems (Danaher)

10.77 Longview

10.78 MapR

10.79 Marklogic

10.80 Mayo Medical Laboratories

10.81 McKesson Corporation

10.82 Medical Information Technology Inc.

10.83 Medio

10.84 Medopad

10.85 Microsoft

10.86 Microstrategy

10.87 MongoDB

10.88 MU Sigma

10.89 N-of-One

10.90 Netapp

10.91 NTT Data

10.92 Open Text (Actuate Corporation)

10.93 Opera Solutions

10.94 Oracle

10.95 Palantir Technologies Inc.

10.96 Pathway Genomics Corporation

10.97 Perkin Elmer

10.98 Pentaho (Hitachi)

10.99 Platfora

10.100 Qlik Tech

10.101 Quality Systems Inc.

10.102 Quantum

10.103 Quertle

10.104 Quest Diagnostics Inc.

10.105 Rackspace

10.106 Red Hat

10.107 Revolution Analytics

10.108 Roche Diagnostics

10.109 Rocket Fuel Inc.

10.110 Salesforce

10.111 SAP

10.112 SAS Institute

10.113 Selventa Inc.

10.114 Sense Networks

10.115 Shanghai Data Exchange

10.116 Sisense

10.117 Social Cops

10.118 Software AG/Terracotta

10.119 Sojern

10.120 Splice Machine

10.121 Splunk

10.122 Sqrrl

10.123 Sumo Logic

10.124 Sunquest Information Systems

10.125 Supermicro

10.126 Tableau Software

10.127 Tableau

10.128 Tata Consultancy Services

10.129 Teradata

10.130 ThetaRay

10.131 Thoughtworks

10.132 Think Big Analytics

10.133 TIBCO

10.134 Tube Mogul

10.135 Verint Systems

10.136 VolMetrix

10.137 VMware

10.138 Wipro

10.139 Workday (Platfora)

10.140 WuXi NextCode Genomics

10.141 Zoomdata



11.0 Overall Big Data Market Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

11.1 Global Big Data Marketplace

11.2 Big Data Market by Solution Type

11.3 Regional Big Data Market



12.0 Big Data Market Segment Analysis and Forecasts 2021 - 2026

12.1 Big Data Market by Management Utilities 2021 - 2026

12.2 Big Data Market by Functional Segment 2021 - 2026

12.3 Market for Big Data in Emerging Technologies 2021 - 2026

12.4 Big Data Market by Industry Type 2021 - 2026

12.5 Regional Big Data Markets 2021 - 2026



13.0 Appendix: Big Data Support of Streaming IoT Data

