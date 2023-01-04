Big Data Security Market Size to Grow USD 54,237 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Big Data Security Market is Segmented By Solution Type (Data Discovery and Classification, Data Authorization and Access, Data Encryption, Tokenization and Masking, Data Auditing and Monitoring, Data Governance and Compliance, Data Security Analytics, Data Backup and Recovery ), By Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud), By Organization Type (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise), By Industrial Vertical (IT and ITES, Telecommunications, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Financial and Insurance, Retail Trade, Utilities and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027.

The global big data security market size was valued at USD 13,720 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 54,237 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 18.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The major factor driving the growth of the big data security market:

The big data security market will expand due to factors such as the quick uptake of digital technologies and the increased importance of methodologies for data-based trend analysis. Furthermore, the market now has a solid foundation because of the surge in data privacy and security concerns. Furthermore, it is anticipated that certain developments in big data approaches would increase the use of big data analytics technology, creating profitable opportunities for market expansion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE BIG DATA SECURITY MARKET

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the market for big data security is anticipated to expand as a result of the rapid global spread of the coronavirus, which forced many organizations to adopt remote working and work-from-home models. As a result of these increased online activities and the rise in cyberattacks, massive amounts of additional raw data were produced, which fueled the development of big data security frameworks and solutions. Additionally, as a result of the unexpected increase in cybercriminal activities that targeted numerous businesses and their clients, there was an increase in demand for improved corporate asset protection, which fueled the big data security market expansion.

It is predicted that during the projected period, the exponential growth of digital data generation would continue. One of the main factors driving the demand for digital data generation is the growing use of digital devices like smartphones and PCs. The Internet of Things (IoT) and the data generated by its numerous gadgets have also grown in prominence, which has contributed to this rise in demand. Because of the enormous volume of digital data being produced, data analysts find it challenging to handle and interpret this data. Big Data tools must therefore be used to process these enormous volumes of data in order to find data trends and present visualization of this data. Big data security solutions are becoming more popular as a result of the widespread usage of big data tools and analytic solutions in contemporary business infrastructure, which will assist protect corporate data and consumer data. As a result, the big data security market has experienced rapid growth in recent years and is predicted to continue growing.

Big data security solutions are becoming more popular as a result of the widespread usage of big data tools and analytic solutions in contemporary business infrastructure, which will assist in protecting corporate data and consumer data.

BIG DATA SECURITY MARKET SHARE

In order to enhance risk management and consumer marketing capabilities, many industry verticals in North America adopt huge data services. North America is the region that adopts new and cutting-edge security technology first because the majority of security providers are headquartered there. North America is therefore anticipated to rule the Big Data security market during the time of forecasting. Furthermore, it is projected that a rise in sophisticated cyberattacks will accelerate the adoption of Big Data security across a number of industries, including banking, finance, government, and healthcare.

Key Companies:

IBM Corporation

ORACLE CORPORATION

Microsoft Corporation

Google

Amazon Web Services

HPE

Talend

Micro Focus

CheckPoint Software Technologies

FireEye

