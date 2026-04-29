Big Dipper Innovation Summit 2026 Lineup Features Issa Rae, Governor Abigail Spanberger, Everette Taylor, Kevin Roose, and Many More

RICHMOND, Va., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Dipper Innovation Summit (BDIS) will return to Richmond, Virginia, May 12–14, 2026, bringing together leaders across business, technology, culture, capital, and public institutions for a three-day, cross-sector convening focused on how ideas move from concept to execution.

CEO of HOORAE, Producer, Actress, and Writer Governor Abigail Spanberger, First Woman Elected Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia

This year's lineup features Emmy-nominated creator and entrepreneur Issa Rae, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger, and New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose, alongside a group of operators, investors, and institutional leaders shaping what's next across industries.

Additional speakers include Everette Taylor, CEO of Kickstarter, and ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, reflecting the Summit's emphasis on perspectives that span platforms, performance, and leadership at scale.

A defining element of the 2026 program is the participation of eight university and Historically Black College and University (HBCU) presidents from across Virginia, representing institutions including the University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Tech, George Mason University, Virginia State University, Norfolk State University, Virginia Union University, and Hampton University. Their presence brings a critical workforce and education lens into broader conversations around innovation and economic growth.

"BDIS is designed to bring together leaders who are typically operating in parallel, not in the same room," said Ken Johnson, Founder and Executive Producer of the Big Dipper Innovation Summit. "The most important decisions being made today sit at the intersection of capital, technology, culture, and policy. BDIS creates space for those conversations to happen in a meaningful way."

The Summit is structured across three days – The Spark, The Build, and The Shift – guiding participants from early-stage ideas through execution and into forward-looking decision-making. Programming includes founder showcases, executive conversations, and cross-sector panels, along with Extended Play events across Richmond that continue the experience and the conversations beyond the main stage.

Registration is now open at www.bigdippersummit.com.

Media Contact:

Frances Burruss

[email protected]

912-661-1444

SOURCE Big Dipper Innovation Summit