Big Drop Brewing Goes Big for First National Non-Alcoholic Beer Day on Oct. 2

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Drop Brewing Co., the world's first craft brewery dedicated to non-alcoholic beer, is celebrating the first National NA Beer Day in a BIG way.

Big Drop has created National NA Beer Day on Saturday, Oct. 2 to showcase the radical innovation in NA beer over the last few years. Judged to be the World's Best No & Low brewer at the 2021 World Beer Awards, Big Drop has led the way from the start.

Big Drop Goes Big for National NA Beer Day Big Drop NA Beers are a great way to mark NA Beer Day

Big Drop is proud to support the James Beard Foundation's Open for Good campaign with a donation of 10 percent of sales of all Big Drop brews during the month of October. The Foundation's Open for Good programs help independent restaurants survive the Covid-19 crisis and thrive for the long term by providing resources that help restaurants build capacity and come back stronger, more equitable, more sustainable and more resilient.

"We created NA Beer Day as a way to inspire people to taste the newest offerings in non-alcoholic craft beer," said Big Drop CEO Rob Fink. "Low and no-alcohol beer originated during Prohibition and was called 'near beer' – but really it was nowhere near beer in terms of flavor and fun. Big Drop is brewed naturally to no more than 0.5% alcohol - we don't strip out the alcohol – that means we keep the big flavors and aromas that stand up against full-strength beers. Try it – I think you'll like it!"

More Inspiration to Try the Best-Tasting NA Craft Beer During "Sober October"



Big Drop is giving away free cases of Big Drop Pine Trail Pale and Galactic Extra Dark to block party hosts across the Chicagoland area through October. Click here to submit a request for 10 cases for your block party, through Oct. 31 . Recipients will receive an email to schedule their pick-up at Great Central Brewing Company at 221 N. Wood Street in Chicago .

through October. Click here to submit a request for 10 cases for your block party, through . Recipients will receive an email to schedule their pick-up at Great Central Brewing Company at 221 N. Wood Street in . Big Drop also is sponsoring " Burger NA Beer" features at restaurants across Chicagoland, starting with Bitter Pops in Lakeview on Oct 2nd

features at restaurants across Chicagoland, starting with Bitter Pops in Lakeview on Order Big Drop brews online and get three six-packs for the price of two and enjoy free shipping.

About Big Drop Brewing Co:

Big Drop was launched in 2016 as the world's first brewer dedicated to non-alcoholic beer by former London lawyer, Rob Fink and long-time friend James Kindred. Both had recently become fathers and were looking to cut back on the booze but could not find any decent alternatives to their favorite craft beers. Since its first 200 gallon batch, Big Drop has won over 70 major international beer awards including seven times being judged the "World's Best" at the World Beer Awards and beating full-strength beers in blind tastings. All Big Drop beers in the U.S. have won either Gold or Silver medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship and at the USA Beer Ratings.

Big Drop Paradiso IPA offers a crisp and citrusy bitterness that begs for another sip. Big Drop Pine Trail Pale is bright and floral, with an appealing lime bite on the finish, while Big Drop Galactic Extra Dark is a rich and unctuous stout-style brew reminiscent of dark chocolate covered toffee.

Big Drop launched in the U.S., brewing in Chicago, in early 2021. It is brewed locally at Great Central Brewing Company and is available at retail stores, bars and restaurants throughout the Chicago area, and for curb-side pick-up at Great Central.

Big Drop is currently distributed in seven states including: Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island and ships to 42 states from its online shop. Six-packs of 12-ounce cans are $12.99 and shipping is free with orders of two or more six-packs. For more information visit us.bigdropbrew.com or www.bigdropbrew.com. Click here for more information on National NA Beer Day.

Contact:

Liz Barrett/Shannan Bunting

[email protected]

(312) 446-6945 or (312) 493-0479

SOURCE Big Drop Brewing Co.

Related Links

https://www.bigdropbrew.com/

